Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 09:45 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) 
Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.4416 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20329689 
 
CODE: GIL5 LN 
 
ISIN: LU1439943090 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1439943090 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GIL5 LN 
LEI Code:   549300S7DRSBB5F6AQ73 
Sequence No.: 411766 
EQS News ID:  2247134 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247134&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.