Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Automation Delivers Seamless, Up-to-Date Publication Evidence Across DECTRIS Technologies

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading AI-powered platform that transforms published scientific data into actionable product insights, is pleased to announce its collaboration with DECTRIS , a global innovator in X-ray and electron detection technologies. Through the integration of Bioz Badges , DECTRIS now provides researchers with effortless access to peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the real-world performance of its cutting-edge detectors.

By embedding Bioz Prime Badges across its product webpages, DECTRIS enables scientists to instantly browse publications that feature DECTRIS' technologies, filter by application or journal, view figures and contextual snippets, and access full-text articles, all without navigating away from the DECTRIS website. Early usage metrics show strong engagement, reinforcing the growing scientific demand for clear, data-driven product validation.

"Our team is thrilled with how clean and intuitive the Bioz interface is. The data is beautifully organized, and what we appreciate most is that we don't have to do anything to keep references updated, the entire process is automated," said Ave-Lii Idavain , Senior Digital Communications team member at DECTRIS. "Bioz makes it incredibly easy for researchers to see how our detectors are used in real-world experiments, which enhances the trust and confidence they have when evaluating our products."

This strategic integration supports DECTRIS' ongoing commitment to accelerating scientific discovery through reliable, high-performance detection solutions. By leveraging Bioz's automated publication-mapping technology, DECTRIS ensures that researchers always have immediate access to the most current and relevant scientific evidence, no manual updates required.

"DECTRIS is a respected leader in scientific detection, and their adoption of Bioz Badges reflects the industry's shift toward transparency and real-time validation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Because Bioz continuously updates publication data behind the scenes, DECTRIS can offer researchers an always-current view of how their technologies are advancing scientific research."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Dectris

DECTRIS is a global leader in high-performance X-ray and electron detection technologies, serving researchers in crystallography, materials science, electron microscopy, synchrotron operations, and industrial R&D. With a commitment to accuracy, reliability, and scientific excellence, DECTRIS enables research teams worldwide to achieve breakthrough discoveries with confidence.

Helpful Links

