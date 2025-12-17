Swedencare AB (publ): Swedencare announces new financial targets to drive sustainable growth and market leadership

Swedencare is well positioned for continued faster than the market-growth, with a strong foundation in product innovation, channel expansion, and financial discipline. By executing this five-year strategy, the company can achieve its ambitious targets and solidify its leadership in the global pet health market. The commitment to operational excellence, strategic expansion and sustainability will ensure long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

As Swedencare moves forward, ongoing adaptation and responsiveness to industry trends, technological advancements, and evolving customer needs will be essential. The company will reinforce its collaborative approach with veterinary professionals and research partners to uncover new opportunities, while also leveraging digital transformation to optimize both customer engagement and operational efficiency. By nurturing a culture of innovation, transparency, and entrepreneurship, Swedencare aims to not only meet but exceed stakeholder expectations, ensuring resilient growth and a lasting positive impact in the pet health sector.

Financial Targets and Strategic Priorities

Swedencare has updated its financial targets for the next 5 years to reflect the current market situation, growth ambitions and commitment to shareholder value:

New Targets

Annual double-digit organic growth

Establish an Op. EBITDA margin above 26% midterm (approx. 23% Op. EBIT margin)

Dividend payout* of 40% of net profit , adjusted for non-operating costs

, adjusted for non-operating costs Net debt/EBITDA (proforma and adjusted for IFRS16) ratio below 2.0**

These targets underscore Swedencare's focus on disciplined financial management, operational efficiency, and strategic expansion.

*Swedencare will propose a dividend that takes into account the group's profit as well as it consolidation and investment needs, liquidity, and financial position.

**Subject to flexibility for acquisitions.

Chairman of the Board Statement

"Since 2014, Swedencare has evolved from a single-brand company into a diversified global pet health group, with operations in nine countries and sales across more than 70 markets.

The Board's updated financial targets underscore our focus on disciplined capital allocation, margin expansion, and sustainable above-market organic growth. Supported by a scalable operating model, strong cash generation, and prudent leverage, we believe Swedencare is well positioned to deliver attractive long-term shareholder returns in a structurally growing global pet health market."

- Håkan Svanberg, Chairman of the Board, Swedencare



CEO Statement

"Our five-year strategy is designed to position Swedencare as a global leader in pet health while delivering sustainable value for all stakeholders. By combining innovation, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to sustainability, we are confident in our ability to achieve these ambitious goals. We will continue to adapt to industry trends and invest in digital transformation to ensure we remain at the forefront of customer engagement and product development."

- Håkan Lagerberg, CEO, Swedencare

Building for the Future

In addition to these financial goals, Swedencare is continuously committed to:

Consistently setting internal goals that surpass external expectations

Continue seeking distinctive acquisitions to expand the group's presence, both in terms of geography and product offerings

To attract top talent and ensure high employee satisfaction

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Svanberg, Chairman of the board

Mobil: +46 (0) 70 412 77 30

Email: hakan@svanberg.io

FNCA is the company's Certified Adviser



Please visit the Company homepage www.swedencare.com

About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. We develop, produce, and sell premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs, and horses. Our extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys®, and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, our products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores, and online. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.