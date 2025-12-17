Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood signs agreement to sell its Fresh Produce business to Dole Nordic AB

Greenfood AB (publ) announces that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Dole Nordic AB regarding the sale of Greenfood's Fresh Produce business.

Greenfood is a leading provider of healthy, convenient and scalable meal solutions with strong positions across Europe and the United States. The Group currently operates through the business areas Picadeli, Food Solutions and Fresh Produce, offering innovative concepts, fresh-cut products and fruit and vegetables.

The divestment of Fresh Produce will result in the disposal of the Group's fruit and vegetable wholesale operations, while the remainder of the Group's operations will be unaffected.

"This agreement represents an important strategic step for Greenfood. It enables us to focus even more on our rapidly growing business areas, Picadeli and Food Solutions, where we see significant long-term potential across Europe and the US", said David von Laskowski, CEO of Greenfood Group.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including clearance from relevant competition authorities. Completion is expected to take place during 2026.

The transaction is expected to further improve Greenfood's strong liquidity position, leverage ratio as well as growth and profitability profile.



