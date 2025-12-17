Innovation strengthens RWS's leadership in intelligent translation workflows

RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has been granted a US patent for its Translation Decision Assistant an advanced AI engine that transforms how organizations manage global content and translation at scale, enabling faster decisions and greater control across international teams.

The patent describes methods to handle large volumes of multilingual content by automatically analyzing each project and recommending the smartest mix of linguists, machine translation engines, large language models, resources and workflows. It weighs content analysis, risk, value, complexity, deadlines and security delivering a clear, data-backed path to the right outcome.

"Our latest patent reflects our long-term investment in optimized machine outcomes and intentional human-in-the-loop AI," said Matthew Hardy, SVP of Linguistic AI at RWS. "Clients want speed and scale, but they also need trust and control. Our Translation Decision Assistant brings these important elements together, giving teams a smarter, more intuitive way to manage global content."

Powered by AI historical performance data and rich context, Translation Decision Assistant predicts outcomes, clusters content and instantly routes translation tasks to the best linguistic resources human and machine. It automatically flags sensitive information and enforces strict security controls, ensuring only authorized translators can access the right assets making multilingual workflows more secure.

By formalizing how content value, insights, historical performance and security models are combined into an automated decision layer, the patent establishes a foundation for agent-based systems that can plan, decide and act without continuous human supervision. At the same time, it supports human review and feedback, which are continuously fed back into the learning loop to improve future outcomes.

The invention will underpin the next generation of content transformation and orchestration technology, enabling organizations to achieve defined quality standards at scale while focusing human expertise and cost where it delivers the greatest impact.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM (RWS.L).

More information: rws.com.

