LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2025

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the "Company") today released its monthly activity report for November 2025.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of November were $2.36 trillion, an increase of $12.5 billion, or 0.5%, compared to the end of October 2025.

Total organic net new assets for November were $6.7 billion, translating to a 3.4% annualized growth rate. This included $0.1 billion of assets from First Horizon Bank that onboarded in November, and $0.3 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $6.8 billion, translating to a 3.5% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of November were $54.6 billion, a decrease of $0.3 billion compared to the end of October 2025. In November, $1.6 billion of sweep money market funds were converted to purchased money market funds. Prior to this impact, client cash balances increased by $1.3 billion. Net buying in November was $12.9 billion.





(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



November October Change November Change 2025 2025 M/M 2024 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 1,385.9 1,374.4 0.8 - 973.8 42.3 - Brokerage assets 977.6 976.8 0.1 - 785.6 24.4 - Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 2,363.6 2,351.1 0.5 - 1,759.3 34.3 - Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets 8.3 9.2 n/m 27.9 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets (1.7 - (2.0 - n/m 6.3 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 6.7 7.3 n/m 34.2 n/m Acquired Net New Assets Acquired net new advisory assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.5 n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.3 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.8 n/m Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 8.3 9.2 n/m 28.4 n/m Net new brokerage assets (1.7 - (2.0 - n/m 6.6 n/m Total Net New Assets 6.7 7.3 n/m 35.0 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 1.8 2.3 n/m 1.7 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 36.9 36.4 1.4 - 34.8 6.0 - Deposit cash account sweep 13.6 12.8 6.3 - 9.9 37.4 - Total Bank Sweep 50.5 49.2 2.6 - 44.7 13.0 - Money market sweep 2.4 4.1 (41.5 %) 4.3 (44.2 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 53.0 53.2 (0.4 %) 49.0 8.2 - Client cash account 1.6 1.6 - - 1.5 6.7 - Total Client Cash Balances 54.6 54.9 (0.5 %) 50.5 8.1 - Net buy (sell) activity 12.9 14.3 n/m 12.4 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,849 6,840 0.1 - 6,032 13.5 - Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,500 2,479 0.9 - 2,435 2.7 - Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 388 408 (4.9 %) 465 (16.6 %)

