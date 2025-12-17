Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics ("Valerio Therapeutics" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO) announces the appointment of Professor Eric Vivier as an Observer to its Board of Directors. His nomination as a Director will be submitted to shareholders at the Company's next general meeting.

Professor Eric Vivier works within Aix Marseille University and Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Marseille (AP-HM) and is also a professor at École Polytechnique (X). He leads an immunology research group at the Centre d'Immunology de Marseille-Luminy. Internationally recognized for his work, he is a laureate of the European Research Council (ERC) and the recipient of numerous national and international research awards.

His major scientific contributions have earned him membership in the French National Academy of Medicine and a place among the Highly Cited Researchers, a ranking of the world's most influential scientists.

Through his research, hospital commitment, and academic involvement, Prof. Eric Vivier plays a key role in advancing his field and developing innovative solutions for public health.

Julien Miara, Chief Executive Officer of Valerio Therapeutics, said:

"Eric's participation on Valerio's board is a real opportunity for the company. Eric Vivier is a world-renowned immunologist, and he will bring us over 30 years of academic and industrial experience. With Eric's arrival, we aim to explore very innovative new approaches to treating certain solid tumors."

Professor Eric Vivier, Observer to the Board of Directors, added:

"I am delighted to join Valerio Therapeutics' Board of Directors and to be able to leverage my experience in immunology and oncology to support the development of the platform. The technologies developed by the Company are extremely promising and have a very broad range of applications. Within the Board, I will notably be responsible for the Oncology strategy and for the development of a new approach targeting cancers where the medical need remains immense."

