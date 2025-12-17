Safe Orthopaedics: Safe Signs A Strategic Distribution Agreement In Spain With Vortrom Biologics

SAFE SIGNS A STRATEGIC DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN SPAIN WITH VORTROM BIOLOGICS

A major partnership to accelerate Safe's development in the Spanish market

Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle - France - December 17, 2025 - 8am - Safe (FR001400ZU25 - ALSAF) announces the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Vortrom Biologics, a subsidiary of Vortrom, for the Spanish market.

A strategic partnership with a leading player

For more than 40 years, Vortrom, a major distributor of medical equipment in Spain, is now appointed exclusive partner of the Safe Group for the distribution of its surgical solutions throughout Spain. This strategic alliance is part of Safe's commitment to accelerating its international expansion and strengthening its presence in key European markets by offering increasingly innovative solutions that meet the highest standards, improve surgical techniques, facilitate patient recovery, and reduce the cost of procedures.

Thanks to its extensive distribution network, recognized expertise in the orthopedic sector, and in-depth knowledge of the Spanish market, Vortrom Biologics has the assets to ensure the optimal deployment of Safe solutions in healthcare facilities and among spinal surgery professionals.

A significant growth opportunity

Spain is a strategic market for Safe, with over 47 million inhabitants and a modern healthcare system offering significant growth potential. This partnership will enable Safe to leverage Vortrom's commercial strength and credibility to effectively penetrate this market.

Philippe Laurito, CEO of Safe Group, said: "We are very proud to be partnering with Vortrom, a major and respected player in the Spanish market. This agreement demonstrates the appeal of our innovative solutions and our ability to forge strategic partnerships with leading distributors. Vortrom's expertise and established network will enable us to significantly accelerate our development in Spain.-

Lucía Muñoz, CEO of Vortrom Biologics, said: "We are delighted to add Safe's innovative solutions to our portfolio. These technologies perfectly meet the needs of Spanish surgeons and are in line with our strategy of offering our customers the most advanced solutions on the market."

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

