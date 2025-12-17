European Energy A/S: Announces approval of prospectus for green bonds

Company Announcement 14/2025 (17.12.2025)

European Energy A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (in Danish: Finanstilsynet) of a prospectus prepared for the admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of its issue of EUR 100,000,000 senior unsecured green bonds due 2 October 2028 with ISIN DK0030553532 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds were issued on 2 October 2025 in accordance with the terms and conditions dated 30 September 2025.

The Company hereby publishes the prospectus, which is available at the Company's website:

https://europeanenergy.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/prospectus-senior-maturity-2028.pdf

For further information, please contact the Company:

European Energy A/S

investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

