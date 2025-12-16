Vitrolife AB (publ): Vitrolife announces genetic services restructuring program targeting annualised savings of 65 MSEK and recognises a 5.4 BSEK goodwill impairment

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) ("Vitrolife") today announced that following a strategic review it will execute a restructuring program of its genetic services business. The program is targeting annualised savings of SEK 65 million, expected to have a positive impact in the first half of 2026, and to reach full effect by the end of the third quarter 2026. Furthermore, Vitrolife will record a goodwill impairment of SEK 5.4 billion in Q4 2025, related to the Igenomix acquisition.

As part of the restructuring program, Vitrolife has decided to discontinue two genetic test lines (GPDx and NACE). An agreement has been reached with Unilabs to ensure continued access to these genetic services for selected customers. Vitrolife will in addition exit low profit markets within the genetic services business to concentrate on tests and markets that offer profitable growth potential. Together, GPDx, NACE and low-profit markets account for approximately 2-3% of the Group's revenue.

The restructuring program will impact approximately 6% of Vitrolife's workforce incurring restructuring costs of SEK 55 million which will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. The program is targeting annualised savings of SEK 65 million, expected to have a positive impact in the first half of 2026, and to reach full effect at the end of the third quarter of 2026.

As a result of the strategic review, Vitrolife will, in accordance with IFRS accounting standards, record a SEK 5.4 billion impairment in Q4 2025 relating to goodwill associated with the Igenomix acquisition. The write-down will not impact cash flow. The impairment is a consequence of the outcome of the strategic review showing lower than expected market growth for parts of the genetic services product portfolio and an increased discount factor (WACC).

"Over the past two years, we have successfully brought the genetic services business to growth and improved profitability. With today's decisions we will increase focus and lay the foundation for further improvements in the financial performance of genetic services," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of the Vitrolife Group.

Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, [email protected]

