Nova Power & Gas's 400 MWh project in Cluj County is the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) to date to have been connected to Romania's grid.From ESS News The largest BESS to date in Romania, with a capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh, has been commissioned in Cluj County by private investor Nova Power & Gas. Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan welcomed the investment, hailing it and other big battery developments as "exactly the type of projects that Romania needs to modernize its energy system and to safely integrate more and more renewable sources." Ivan added that he traveled to Cluj County ...

