Bhutan's authorities are seeking a developer to design, supply, install, test and commission a 120 MW solar farm. The deadline for applications is Jan. 26, 2026.Bhutan's state-owned generation utility Druk Green Power Corporation Limited is running a 120 MW solar tender. The selected developer will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Wobthang solar project, to be located in central Bhutan. Available tender details state the procurement will be conducted in line with the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) single-stage, two-envelope, competitive bidding ...

