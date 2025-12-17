UAE-based Amea Power has completed a 120 MW solar project in Tunisia, the country's first above 100 MW.Dubai-headquartered developer Amea Power has commissioned a 120 MW solar project in Tunisia, the country's largest to date. Located in the Kairouan governorate of northeastern Tunisia, the project is expected to generate approximately 222 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power around 43,000 homes. It is Tunisia's first solar project above 100 MW in size and first under the country's concession regime, a legal framework designed to attract private, large-scale energy investors, to achieve ...

