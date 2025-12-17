Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 16 December 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 88.40p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 91.62p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 110.40p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

17 December 2025