A Unified Platform That Converts Unevaluated Time Data into Country- and Client-Compliant Workforce Transactions in Real Time

Mercans, a global leader in payroll technology, workforce management, and HR SaaS solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Workforce Management (WFM) and Leave Management Engine the world's first platform capable of evaluating unevaluated time and attendance data against any country-specific legislation and client-specific policy framework, and converting it into fully evaluated, payroll-ready time transactions

This breakthrough engine fundamentally transforms how organizations manage time, attendance, and leave across borders by eliminating manual rule interpretation, fragmented systems, and country-by-country customizations.

Solving a Global Workforce Challenge

Traditional time and attendance systems capture raw or unevaluated data clock-ins, clock-outs, absences, and leave requests but fail to interpret that data in context. The result is heavy dependence on manual validations, local heuristics, and payroll adjustments that are error-prone, non-scalable, and compliance-risky.

Mercans' new engine changes this paradigm.

The platform ingests unevaluated workforce data and applies thousands of jurisdiction-specific and client-defined rules, including labor laws, collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), company policies, and exception logic to produce evaluated time and attendance transactions that are immediately consumable by payroll, finance, and compliance systems.

Key Breakthrough Capabilities

Universal Rule Intelligence

Supports any country , any labor regulation , and any client policy

, , and Covers working time rules, overtime, night work, public holidays, rest periods, on-call rules, breaks, shift premiums, and leave accruals

AI-Driven Time Evaluation Engine

Converts raw time stamps into legally and contractually evaluated time

Automatically classifies transactions into regular hours, overtime tiers, premiums, and statutory or contractual exceptions

Unified Workforce Leave Logic

Seamlessly integrates time, attendance, leave, and absences into a single evaluative framework

into a single evaluative framework Supports statutory leave, contractual leave, special leave, and country-specific accrual and entitlement models

Payroll-Ready Output

Produces fully evaluated, auditable transactions that directly feed payroll, ERP, and financial systems

that directly feed payroll, ERP, and financial systems Eliminates manual payroll adjustments and reconciliations

Auditability Compliance by Design

Every evaluated transaction includes a complete rule-trace and compliance logic trail

Built for statutory audits, internal controls, and enterprise governance requirements

"For decades, global employers have accepted that time and attendance must be manually interpreted country by country. We rejected that assumption," said Tatjana Domovits, Group CEO at Mercans

"This engine does not just track time. It understands time in the context of law, policy, and contractual obligation. It creates a single global language for workforce transactions."

Purpose-Built for Global Enterprises

The Mercans Workforce Leave Management Engine is designed for:

Multinational enterprises

Distributed and hybrid workforces

Highly regulated industries

Organizations seeking compliance-first, AI-driven HR and payroll operations

By separating data capture from rule evaluation, Mercans enables clients to use any front-end time capture solution while relying on Mercans' intelligent engine as the single source of truth for evaluated workforce data

Mercans is a global provider of payroll, workforce management, and HR technology solutions, serving multinational enterprises across more than 100 countries. Mercans combines deep regulatory expertise with advanced AI-driven platforms to deliver compliant, scalable, and future-ready workforce solutions.

