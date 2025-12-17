Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 11:57 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Block listing Six Monthly Return 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Block listing Six Monthly Return 
17-Dec-2025 / 10:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 

Date: 17 December 2025 

Name of applicant:                                  M&G Credit Income Investment Trust 
                                           plc 
 
 
Name of scheme:                                   General 
 
Period of return:                    From:            17 June   To:   16 December 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        10,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 
                                           pence each 
 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    8,650,000 ordinary shares of 1 
LR3.5.7G):                                      pence each 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      1,553,384 ordinary shares of 1 
                                           pence each 
Name of applicant:                                  M&G Credit Income Investment Trust 
                                           plc 
 
 
Name of scheme:                                   Prospectus 
 
Period of return:                    From:            17 June   To:   16 December 
                                           2025        2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        n/a 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 21,500,000 ordinary shares of 1 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for):               pence each 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    11,150,000 ordinary shares of 1 
LR3.5.7G):                                      pence each 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      10,350,000 ordinary shares of 1 
                                           pence each 
                  MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
Name of contact: 
                Company Secretary 
 
Telephone number of contact:    0333 300 1932

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 411789 
EQS News ID:  2247202 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 05:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.