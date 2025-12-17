DJ Block listing Six Monthly Return

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Block listing Six Monthly Return 17-Dec-2025 / 10:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 17 December 2025 Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: General Period of return: From: 17 June To: 16 December 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 10,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence each the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 8,650,000 ordinary shares of 1 LR3.5.7G): pence each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,553,384 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: Prospectus Period of return: From: 17 June To: 16 December 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: n/a Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 21,500,000 ordinary shares of 1 the last return (if any increase has been applied for): pence each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 11,150,000 ordinary shares of 1 LR3.5.7G): pence each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 10,350,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Name of contact: Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 0333 300 1932

