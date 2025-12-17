Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Update - Investor Webinar Rescheduling

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / The Board of Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR)(OTCQX:PTHRF) ("Pantheon", the "Group" or the "Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields immediately adjacent to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope,announces that the webinar previously proposed for Tuesday 23 December 2025 has now been rescheduled for Monday, 22 December 2025 at 17:00 GMT.

The presentation on 22 December at 17:00 is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 21 December 2025, 17:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation. A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website prior to the meeting.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/pantheon-resources-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC on the ' Investor Meet Company' platform will automatically be invited.

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc David Hobbs, Chairman

Max Easley, Chief Executive Officer

Justin Hondris, SVP, Investor Relations contact@pantheonresources.com Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser, andJoint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

James Asensio

Charlie Hammond +44 20 7523 8000 Oak Securities (Joint Broker) +44 20 3973 3678 Jerry Keen

Nick Price BlytheRay (Corporate Communications) +44 20 7138 3204 Tim Blythe

Megan Ray

Matthew Bowld MZ Group (USA Investor Relations Contact)

Lucas Zimmerman

Ian Scargill +1 949 259 4987

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon's stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028. This is based on bringing the Ahpun field forward to FID and producing into the TAPS main oil line (ANS crude) by the end of 2028. The Gas Sales Precedent Agreement signed with AGDC provides the potential for Pantheon's natural gas to be produced into the proposed 807 mile pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska during 2029. Once the Company achieves financial self-sufficiency, it will apply the resultant cashflows to support the FID on the Kodiak field planned, subject to regulatory approvals, targeted by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for shorter development timeframes, materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska. Furthermore, the low CO2 content of the associated gas allows export into the planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska without significant pre-treatment.

The Company's project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts. Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that total 1,208 mmbbl of ANS crude and 5,396 bcf of natural gas. Cawley Gillespie & Associates estimate 2C contingent recoverable resources for Ahpun's western topset horizons at 282 mmbbl of ANS crude and 803 bcf of natural gas. Lee Keeling & Associates estimated possible reserves and 2C contingent recoverable resources of 79 mmbbl of ANS crude and 424 bcf natural gas.

For more information visit www.pantheonresources.com.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-update-investor-webinar-rescheduling-1118516