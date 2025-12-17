Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - The Awareness Group (OTC: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Prosper Energy, a solar energy company operating as both an EPC and sales organization with the ability to conduct business in 42 states.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"The current market environment has made it clear that scale, execution and flexibility matter more than ever. Over the past year, we've been deliberate in pivoting our model toward a market driven, scalable framework that allows us to control our growth while supporting our partners nationwide. The acquisition of Prosper Energy directly supports that strategy by adding a proven EPC and sales organization with true national reach.

"Our USA No FICO PPA, which we announced in October, is now fully operational and we are actively installing and funding projects. Additionally, we are buying completed, unfunded and ready to install projects nationally. By combining our financing platform with Prosper Energy's execution capabilities, we are positioned to accelerate deployments, improve project velocity and deliver a more seamless experience for sales organizations, EPC partners and homeowners. This is a critical step in building a resilient, nationwide energy platform through the TAG GRID."

The acquisition significantly expands TAG's operational footprint and execution capabilities by adding a seasoned solar platform with more than 20 years of industry experience. Prosper Energy brings a national presence, deep installation expertise and a strong customer satisfaction track record to the TAG GRID ecosystem.

Prosper Energy's management team has completed approximately 25,000 solar installations and enabled more than 17,000 smart homes across 42 states. Prosper Energy maintains a 5-star customer rating and holds multiple industry certifications, reflecting a commitment to quality execution and an elevated homeowner experience.

TAG expects the acquisition to enhance its financial profile and further advance its strategy of scaling distributed solar through a combination of services, sales and financing. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

