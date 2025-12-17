The South African government has turned unallocated wind project capacity from the country's seventh renewables procurement exercise into approved solar projects for the second time. The move takes the total amount of solar approved under the bid window to over 3.9 GW.The South African government has approved four additional solar projects under the seventh bid window of the country's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). Cape Town-based independent power producer (IPP) Red Rocket Solar Africa has been awarded three of the projects, namely the 240 MW Rondebosch ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...