Avel eCare: Innovation Is Here; The Time to Protect Healthcare Access Is Now

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / If you've never seen telemedicine in action, it may sound simple - a clinician and a video connection. But the reality is far more powerful. At Avel eCare, our Virtual Health System combines advanced technology, seamless integration, and human expertise to deliver care anywhere it's needed - from an ICU bedside to an ambulance speeding down a rural highway.

Inside that ambulance, a high-definition camera, microphone, and monitor link paramedics to Avel's board-certified emergency physicians. We can see the patient, the monitors, even the paramedics' hands as they work, and guide them in real time. In hospital emergency rooms, our cameras pan and zoom to view the entire room, allowing our remote physicians and nurses to assist directly at the bedside. In intensive care units, we connect to ventilator data, bedside monitors, and electronic health records to track vitals and trends second by second - documenting directly into the same chart the local team uses.

Our pharmacists continuously monitor medication orders, flagging potential interactions before they become problems. Our behavioral health teams use secure telehealth technology in police cruisers to connect first responders and psychiatric providers during mental health emergencies. Even in rural schools and nursing homes, our clinicians can be present virtually at the touch of a button.

This is what a Virtual Health System looks like - a seamless network of clinicians, technology, and data designed to extend expert care to every corner of the country. It's healthcare that never clocks out, never closes for weather, and never leaves a patient without help.

But technology is just the tool. People are the purpose.

That's the philosophy guiding every innovation at Avel eCare. Our mission is not to replace clinicians - it's to support them. Every nurse, paramedic, and physician who activates an Avel connection gains a partner who lightens the load. Behind every camera feed and digital chart is a team of seasoned specialists whose only goal is to make sure care is safe, timely, and effective.

For more than 30 years, Avel has operated as a Virtual Health System, partnering with hospitals, health systems, schools, nursing homes, and first-response agencies nationwide. From emergency departments to ICUs, we provide around-the-clock access to experts who help communities deliver the right care at the right time - without unnecessary transfers or costly staffing gaps.

We do this by weaving telemedicine into the fabric of everyday care. When seconds count, a single button press can connect a rural ER to a board-certified emergency physician. When an ICU needs extra support, our intensivists monitor patients continuously, using real-time data and integrated alerts to spot early signs of decline. When a pharmacist is off-shift, our remote pharmacy team keeps an eye on medication orders, protecting patients and preserving resources.

At its core, this work is about access.

Access for patients to receive high-quality care close to home.

Access for clinicians to the expertise they need, when they need it.

Access for health systems to reliable, scalable solutions that strengthen - not strain - their teams.

The American healthcare system is under immense pressure. Rural hospitals are closing at record rates, urban hospitals are stretched thin, and caregivers everywhere are asked to do more with less. We have the tools to change that - right now.

Technology alone cannot save healthcare. But technology applied with purpose and partnership can. Avel eCare's innovation lies not in gadgets, but in reliability - in ensuring the connection works every time. In our Innovation Lab, we test every camera, every integration, every workflow, because failure is not an option when lives depend on it.

If you lead a hospital, let's explore how virtual care can strengthen your teams and sustain your community.

If you serve in government, let's make these proven solutions accessible in every state.

If you're part of a healthcare team, know that help is closer than you think - and that you never have to face the next emergency alone.

The technology is ready. The expertise is proven. The results are real.

You can help us provide access to care for every patient everywhere.

Innovation is here. The time to act is now.

