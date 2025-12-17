UNIPaaS Financial Service Ltd: Unipaas Partners with Nayax to Launch Fully Integrated Card-Present Payments Solution for UK SaaS Platforms

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipaas, the leading embedded payments provider for SaaS platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, to deliver a fully unified card present and online payments solution for SaaS platforms in the UK.

Through this collaboration, Unipaas expands its embedded payments platform to support both digital and physical environments with POS devices powered by Nayax, offering together a complete payments solution.

Unipaas will integrate Nayax's retail solutions of Nova Modu and Nova 55F mobile terminals into its AI-powered embedded payments platform, adding advanced in-person capabilities to its embedded digital payments suite.

All payment channels will be managed through a single solution fully operated by Unipaas, giving SaaS platforms and their merchants a unified experience across all channels. The partnership positions Unipaas to power a new generation of connected commerce, where payments, data, and customer experience move seamlessly between online and real-world touchpoints.

"This innovative partnership with Nayax redefines how SaaS platforms can effortlessly own payments across digital and physical environments," said David Avgi, Founder and CEO of Unipaas. "By natively integrating in-person POS device capabilities into Unipaas, we give software providers a new level of flexibility to unlock the full value of every transaction, online or offline, making payments seamless and fully unified."

"We're excited to work with Unipaas to extend their embedded payments leadership into the physical world," said Amir Ravid, EVP Global Retail Sales at Nayax. "Our mobile devices and Unipaas's digital platform together create a powerful, flexible solution that helps SaaS platforms scale seamlessly across every environment."

About Unipaas

Unipaas is the go-to Payment-as-a-Service provider for software platforms. Unipaas enables SaaS businesses to embed fully managed , branded payment solutions directly into their product, across online checkouts, mobile, invoicing, in-person checkouts and more. Supporting all major methods.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite , and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency - effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com .

