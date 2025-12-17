Trane Technologies: Where Innovation Meets Impact: 2025's Top Healthy Spaces Episodes

In Season 5 of the Healthy Spaces podcast, Trane Technologies co-hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew dive into the real-world intersection of sustainability, finance and technology.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / As the new year approaches, we're looking back at the four most popular episodes of Season 5 of the Healthy Spaces podcast. Co-hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew sat down with finance leaders, technologists, sustainability experts and academic partners to explore what happens when bold ideas turn into real impact.

Together, these episodes provide actionable insights for business leaders at the intersection of sustainability and technology.

If you want a snapshot of how climate-smart innovation is facilitating sustainable solutions for the planet, these episodes are a great place to start.

1. The ROI of Sustainability: A CFO's Perspective

In this episode, Trane Technologies Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Kuehn and Trane Services Account Manager Erin Garrity unpack a topic that's top of mind for many leaders: How sustainability can drive ROI.

Chris describes how sustainability can be a powerful engine for growth and resilience. Listeners hear how strategic decarbonization investments can strengthen the bottom line while delivering benefits for shareholders, customers and the planet. Later in the episode, Erin highlights how new service offerings and business models can amplify sustainability efforts while also creating business value.

For finance, sustainability and operations leaders, this episode offers an actionable look at how to make a compelling business case for sustainability.

2. Connecting the Dots: Unlocking Innovation with Systems Thinking

In this episode, Trane Technologies Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer Mauro J. Atalla and Sustainability Engagement Program Manager Hannah Black talk about what happens when leaders use systems thinking to link sustainability, technology and innovation.

Mauro shares how taking a holistic perspective helps teams spot connections across products, services, supply chains and the built environment - and why creating those linkages matters for decarbonization. Instead of focusing on one-off projects, he encourages listeners to build portfolios of solutions that work together, support each other and grow over time. Culture matters, too: Hannah highlights practical ways to motivate teammates to become sustainability advocates and make the connection between sustainability efforts and customer needs.

For leaders building a decarbonization roadmap or driving change inside large organizations, the conversation offers a real-world guide to linking strategy, culture and innovation while keeping both people and the planet in focus.

3. AI for the Planet: From Tech Labs to Real Life

Artificial intelligence (AI) often feels abstract, but in this episode, guest co-host Rebecca Handfield, VP of Marketing at BrainBox AI and host Dominique Silva ground this technology in real-world decarbonization solutions.

Guests Jean-Simon Venne (BrainBox AI co-founder and CEO) and Dr. David Rolnick (McGill University assistant professor and co-founder of Climate Change AI) discuss how AI can help tackle complex climate challenges - from optimizing building performance to supporting biodiversity. The episode also takes listeners inside the new Trane Technologies AI Lab in Montreal, where teams are developing the next generation of AI-powered innovations for the built environment.

For anyone curious about the role of AI in decarbonization, this episode offers a deeper look at how connected intelligence and human expertise can work together to accelerate sustainable innovation.

4. Cooling the Cloud: Innovation at the Heart of Data Centers

Behind every video call, favorite streaming series or AI breakthrough is a network of data centers working in the background. These facilities are now a core part of modern infrastructure, and their growing energy demands pose challenges for organizations trying to meet decarbonization goals.

In this episode, Scott Smith, Director of Mission Critical Offerings at Trane Technologies, joins Dr. Dereje Agonafer, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington, to discuss how advances in climate technology can help increase the sector's energy efficiency.

For data center operators, IT leaders and building owners, the message is clear: with AI driving steady increases in energy use, digital climate technology will play a central role in shaping a more resilient and sustainable connected future.

Subscribe to keep exploring

These four episodes are just a starting point. From new circularity models to cross-industry collaborations, Season 5 of Healthy Spaces showcases actionable strategies to decarbonize the built environment while creating business value.

Across the season, you'll hear everything from CFO perspectives on sustainability to stories about AI labs and climate technology for data centers.

Subscribe to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platforms or explore the full episode library on the Trane Technologies website.

