Proprietary flexibility features drive material loyalty gains, with users of 'Cancel For Any Reason' showing a 15% increase in renewal rates compared to the average member.

The findings validate the Company's strategic focus to offer a hyper-personalised, peace-of-mind travel experience that in turn enhances unit economics.

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter 'eDO' or 'the Company'), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today released data confirming that its strategic focus on offering flexibility to Prime subscribers is delivering a material improvement in subscriber retention and unit economics.

The Company revealed that Prime members who engage with its unique flexibility benefits, specifically the industry-leading Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) guarantee, show a +15% higher subscription renewal rate compared to the average member1

This uplift further validates eDO's strategic plan to expand Prime into a comprehensive all-travel, premium platform. This evolution addresses evolving traveller needs; recent research confirms that flexibility is now a top priority for consumers 2. Responding to this growing demand, the Company has focused on disrupting the travel sector by offering flexibility through proprietary solutions.

A key driver is 'Cancel For Any Reason' guarantee, a feature that effectively removes the barriers of traditional industry policies. Since its introduction as part of the Prime benefit portfolio, Cancel For Any Reason has become one of the most appreciated Prime benefits by members, directly driving the reported renewal uplift.

These results reinforce a consistent trend reported earlier in the year with the 'Price Freeze' feature. This flexibility tool, which allows travellers to hold a price before booking, also proved to deliver a higher renewal rate (+7% uplift). This cumulative data confirms that "peace of mind" tools are a primary driver of long-term engagement.

With 7.7 million Prime members, eDO is expanding its flexibility proposition with the roll out of deferred payment options, including monthly and quarterly instalments for the Prime subscription fee. Following extensive testing, this flexibility has proven to be the correct strategic path for enhancing unit economics and satisfaction, boosting Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 10%, conversion by 8%, and Subscriber Lifetime Value (LTV) by 13%, and will be a key driver to grow the subscriber base to 13 million members by 2030.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "Our strategy has always been rooted in actively listening to our members. By incorporating the expanded benefits they value most, specifically around flexibility and peace of mind, we have fundamentally enhanced the Prime value proposition. The results speak for themselves: we have built a growing, significantly more satisfied subscriber base that stays with us longer. This success reinforces our confidence as we continue to scale towards our target of 13 million members by 2030."

A complete travel ecosystem designed for customer value

Flexibility is just one part of eDO's broader proposition built to empower travellers. Prime's strength lies in its integrated ecosystem of products and benefits, which combines flights, hotels, packages, or car rentals with member-only, personalised deals, priority customer service and flexible choices. At the same time, Prime is extending its relevance by moving into high-frequency travel categories such as rail, reinforcing its ambition to accompany travellers across more moments of their mobility needs.

This ecosystem is powered by eDreams ODIGEO's proprietary AI platform, which processes over 100 million daily searches and generates more than 6 billion travel predictions each day. The technology simplifies decision-making, tailors the booking journey, and continues to drive sustained improvements in satisfaction, including a 17-point increase in NPS over the past four years.

1 Based on the relative percentage increase in renewal rates when comparing Prime members who did not activate C4AR vs the average member, based on 2025 data.

2 External market research commissioned by eDreams ODIGEO and carried out by OnePoll with 9,000 consumers from 7 different countries.

