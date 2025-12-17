Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce Certified Assay results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization collected from the pre-drill area on the Wedge VMS Project, in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC"). Discovered in 1956, Cominco operated the Wedge mine between 1962 to 1968 producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore. At the time of closure, (crown pillar collapsed), only the upper portion of the deposit was mined. The expectation is that the lower 60% + remains untouched based upon recent drill testing and extends at depth with the 3D modeling.

TABLE 1: ALS Global Certified Assay Results

Sample # Cu Pb Zn Au Ag Cu Eq

280365 7.52 0.123 0.052 0.257 12 8.06 280366 13.65 0.088 0.082 0.826 32 15.21 280367 1.625 0.043 0.016 0.229 8 2.05 280368 1.51 0.037 0.014 0.309 6 1.99 280369 0.514 0.091 0.265 0.277 7 1.04 280370 9.25 0.067 1.04 0.126 8 9.82 280371 3.45 0.246 0.804 0.149 6 3.98 280372 1.385 0.064 1.245 0.144 4 1.95 280373 1.52 0.818 0.029 0.516 25 2.70 280374 2.01 0.425 0.03 0.503 25 3.10 280375 3.53 0.031 0.013 0.287 6 3.98 280376 10.1 0.028 0.046 0.097 5 10.32 280377 2.83 0.05 1.105 0.12 5 3.35 280378 4.92 0.766 0.057 0.262 30 5.88 280379 3.07 0.063 0.714 0.163 3 3.50 280380 1.235 1.705 3.98 0.213 18 3.09 280381 10.95 0.033 0.057 0.078 5 11.28 280382 4.87 0.082 0.148 0.122 4 5.13

The assays were shipped to ALS Global in Moncton New Brunswick for preparation with final analysis of pulps conducted in Vancouver, British Columbia. The primary analytical method for the Wedge samples, as recommended after consultation with ALS staff, involves multi-element ICP analysis, method ME-ICP61a . When overlimit results are returned, ore grade analysis is triggered and conducted utilizing methods ME-OG62 and Cu-OG62. Gold analysis is treated separately by 30g Fire Assay and AA finish. QA /QC controls involve inserting standards in the samples stream at set intervals.

Samples 280370 and 280366 below (Figure 1) are examples of the massive Hi-Grade Copper sulphide mineralization The samples were collected in the small area highlighted in Figure 2, immediately to the west of the footings for the old hoist and the remains of the shaft. These are well-known landmarks.

FIGURE 1: HIGHLIGHTED SAMPLES

Sample 280370 (9.82% CuEq)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278313_e1f42da1f4302b62_002full.jpg





Sample 280366 (15.21% CuEq)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278313_e1f42da1f4302b62_003full.jpg





FIGURE 2: 2025 SAMPLE AREA

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/278313_e1f42da1f4302b62_004full.jpg

Gary Lohman, Director, P.Geo., VP Exploration, stated "The surface samples collected along the western portion of Wedge reflects the copper rich nature of the Wedge. These samples were massive in character, fine grained, with basic Fe and Cu sulphide mineralogy like sections seen in recent drilling, especially drill hole WD-25-02 as reported on November 26, 2025. Early observations of drill core are encouraging, and we look forward to the reporting the drill results as soon as available from ALS Global."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated "The grade of these samples in our drill area is highly indicative of the quality of the asset and the potential of the economics of this mine. Our technology indicates that this asset is much bigger and potentially part of a regional clustering of the Massive Sulphides targets. Our Technical Team is working diligently to keep up with the drill team on our current program. Our Team is logging, measuring, photographing, sampling, cutting, and sending to the Labs for assay processing. We are focused on executing this as soon as possible to get the results into the pipeline and back as fast as we can. We are currently completing the summary of DDH #3 and will announce our findings expeditiously."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release pertaining to the Wedge Project was reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, P.Geo., a non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for these surface grab samples is calculated based on December 16, 2025, pricing: US$ 5.35/lb Cu, US$ 0.88/lb Pb, US$ 1.38/lb Zn, US$ 63.97/oz Ag, and US$ 4333.15/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) Project and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values, (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

