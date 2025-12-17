Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") presents results of airborne magnetometry and interpretation at the El Destino porphyry system within the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects (the "Property"). The 9,487-hectare El Destino Project is host to a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system that has been defined at surface by historical operators but has not seen any drilling to date. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). As a result of Environmental Impact Statement for mineral exploration ratified in the Provincial Legislature on December 9th 2025, which includes exploration activities and drilling, field crews will begin field work at the newly approved El Destino project to bring it to a drill ready status. This work will take place this season in conjunction with the road building and drilling at El Perdido.

Highlights:

Kobrea expands the interpreted system to 2.8 kilometers by 2 kilometers

Porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system ASTER analysis & historic mapping/sampling outlines porphyry system exposed through an erosional window The magnetic response indicates the system continues to the north and south under Pleistocene-aged (post-mineral) ignimbrite cover rock



"The results of the airborne magnetometer survey support our hypothesis that the limits of the El Destino porphyry system extend to the north and south under younger volcanic cover rock," commented James Hedalen, CEO of Kobrea. "Our interpretation is supported further by historical alteration mapping which outlined a large porphyry system exhibiting strong alteration at the margins of the exposed portion of the system. The recent approval of the Environmental Impact Statement for El Destino allows us to work towards drilling at this prospective target that has never seen a drill hole."

2025 Airborne Magnetometer Survey - El Destino

Processing of recently acquired magnetic data over El Destino supports the Company's interpretation that the hydrothermal alteration footprint of the porphyry system continues to the north and south beneath a thin, Pleistocene-aged ignimbrite sequence (Figures 1 and 2). The Property-wide magnetic survey completed by Kobrea in April and May 2025 was processed by a third-party geophysical consultant, which accounted for micro-levelling of collected data, magnetic remanence, and spatial positioning of magnetic data measurements.

Figure 1 - Aerial photo of the El Destino porphyry copper-gold prospect showing hydrothermal alteration footprint abruptly covered by younger ignimbrite to the north and south.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/278312_7b1858ef046ebb2d_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Plan view map showing interpreted footprint (solid black line) of El Destino porphyry system based on data from 2025 airborne magnetometer survey and geological mapping.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/278312_7b1858ef046ebb2d_002full.jpg

About the El Destino Project

The 9,487-hectare, road-accessible El Destino Project is host to a porphyry copper-gold system that is exposed through an erosional window of younger (Pleistocene-aged) volcanic deposits which persist on the northern and southern margins of a 2.8 kilometre by 1 kilometre colour anomaly. Calcareous shales and siltstones, likely belonging to the Upper Jurassic - Lower Cretaceous Mendoza group, are overlain by a stratified sequence of intermediate pyroclastic volcanic rocks which are possibly part of the basal series of the Huincán eruptive cycle. These units are intruded by various magmatic pulses dating from the Miocene to Pliocene and include porphyritic diorite, andesitic to dacitic porphyritic dikes and plugs, and both quartz-tourmaline (Figure 3A) and anhydrite cemented hydrothermal breccia units.

Figure 3 - (A) Example of quarts-tourmaline hydrothermal breccia from the El Destino porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system. (B) Outcrop from the El Destino porphyry system exhibiting quartz ± biotite ± magnetite ± pyrite ± chalcopyrite sinuous stockwork veins (A-type) with associated potassic alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/278312_7b1858ef046ebb2d_003full.jpg

Alteration assemblages within the El Destino porphyry system are dominated by laterally extensive phyllic alteration locally overprinting potassic and propylitic alteration assemblages. Exposed rocks within the porphyry system footprint have been subjected to significant leaching, although there exists anomalous gold within the leached capping over an area measuring approximately 1,800 by 600 metres. Anomalous copper up to 1,500 ppm has been sampled historically where the phyllic overprint of potassic alteration is less intense resulting in a lesser degree of leaching, which occurs locally (Figure 4). Mineralization occurs as pyrite ± chalcopyrite as disseminations and within quartz ± biotite ± magnetite ± pyrite ± chalcopyrite sinuous stockwork veins (A-type) spatially associated with dacitic porphyry dikes and plugs (Figure 3B). Early-stage veining is typically cut by late-stage quartz-sericite-pyrite planar veins (D-type).

Figure 4 - Plan map showing historically mapped alteration assemblages and gold-in-rock geochemistry sampled within leached capping at El Destino.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/278312_7b1858ef046ebb2d_004full.jpg

The presence of hydrothermal breccias at the El Destino porphyry system is significant, as hydrothermal breccias, both mineralized and unmineralized, are important components of the mineral systems within the Late Miocene - Early Pliocene porphyry copper belt, as seen at the El Teniente, Los Bronces - Rio Blanco and Los Pelambres copper deposits.

Grant of Security Based Compensation

Kobrea also announces that a total of 2,650,000 stock options (the "Options") and 600,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") have been granted to certain employees, consultants and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan.

Each vested Option and RSU may be exercised or redeemed, as applicable, for one common share in the capital of the Company. The Options and RSUs will have the following terms:

Award Exercise Price Vesting Expiry Options $0.55 50% on the grant date, 50% on the six-month anniversary of the grant date Five years RSUs N/A 120 days after the grant date N/A

1,400,000 of the Options have been granted to directors of the Company and, accordingly, such grant constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the grant of Options to related parties in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Some of the technical information referenced in this news release relates to historical exploration completed by previous operators of the Property and the Company has not verified such historical results.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting: the Company's planned field work at the El Destino project to bring it to a drill-ready status; planned road building and drilling at the El Perdido project; and the prospectivity of the the El Destino Project. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

