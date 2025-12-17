iMasons Will Accelerate Deployment of Water From Air's Breakthrough Climate Technology That Harvests Water from Data Center Heat, Including in Arid Environments

Water From Air, Inc. ("Water From Air" or the "Company"), an innovative climate technology company developing systems that convert waste heat from data centers and industrial sites into clean, distilled water, and Infrastructure Masons ("iMasons"), a global nonprofit professional association dedicated to building a sustainable digital future, today announced that iMasons has selected Water From Air for its Innovation Incubator Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217113010/en/

Water From Air data center rendering.

The collaboration will accelerate deployment of Water From Air's breakthrough technology, which uniquely harvests water from low-grade data center heat. Traditionally, this heat is rejected through large, expensive cooling infrastructure. Water From Air instead uses that unwanted energy to generate clean, distilled water on site. The innovation strengthens cooling efficiency, reduces operating costs, and enhances water resilience. Designed as an on-site, modular solution, Water From Air's systems can be deployed wherever waste heat is available, including in arid regions and independent of local water infrastructure. The collaboration became effective in July 2025.

Data centers face mounting pressure to lower both carbon and water footprints. While water-cooled systems offer lower operational carbon emissions, they consume millions of gallons annually; alternatives that avoid water use often increase electricity demand and cost. Rising utility prices, tightening regulations, supply-chain constraints, and the explosive growth of AI further intensify these challenges. By providing net-zero-water cooling, Water From Air enables operators to adopt sustainable, heat-driven cooling pathways without compromising performance.

Unlike legacy condensation-based water harvesters, Water From Air is the first commercial system to utilize low-grade waste heat at ambient pressure, without complex, energy-intensive vacuum chambers. Its innovations in regeneration techniques and advanced solid sorbent materials allow the system to produce pure, distilled water on site. This gives operators a pathway to low-PUE low-WUE cooling without the massive water footprint of traditional evaporative systems.

This approach lowers operating costs, alleviates cooling and water constraints, and transforms waste heat into a strategic resource for resilient digital infrastructure.

By integrating Water From Air, operators can:

Advance sustainability: Produce clean water with minimal additional carbon impact by using energy already consumed for computing and cooling.

Produce clean water with minimal additional carbon impact by using energy already consumed for computing and cooling. Reduce peak energy demand: Shift thermal load away from chillers and cooling towers, easing power constraints and improving overall cooling efficiency.

Shift thermal load away from chillers and cooling towers, easing power constraints and improving overall cooling efficiency. Produce distilled water on site: Generate high-purity water suitable for reuse in cooling systems and other applications, reducing or eliminating trucking, long-distance piping, and chemical treatment requirements.

"At Water From Air, we're redefining sustainability in digital infrastructure by turning waste heat into pure water and cooler data centers," said Priyanka Kompella, Chief Operating Officer, Water From Air, Inc. "We've developed breakthrough technology that for the first time captures water at low temperatures and ambient pressure. Our technology uniquely closes the loop between energy, cooling, and water by transforming what was once waste into resilience, all without complex and expensive vacuum systems. We're thrilled to have been selected to participate in iMasons's Innovation Incubator Program and collaborate with partners who share our vision for a sustainable, water-positive future for AI infrastructure."

"Water From Air's transformative technology producing clean water directly from the atmosphere tackles one of the most urgent global challenges: sustainable resource management," said Romain Tranchant, Chair of the Innovation Committee, Infrastructure Masons. "At iMasons, we support solutions that strengthen digital infrastructure while advancing environmental stewardship, and Water From Air embodies both. By joining the iMasons Incubator, the Company gains more than visibility. They gain access to a network of decision-makers, innovators, and visionaries across the digital infrastructure ecosystem people who can meaningfully accelerate their trajectory. Our program is designed to connect promising startups with the relationships, insights, and opportunities that help transform bold ideas into industry-scale impact. Water From Air is a perfect fit, and we're excited to support their growth and contribution to communities and the planet."

About Water From Air

Founded in 2022, Water From Air (WFA) is a climate technology company dedicated to providing abundant, fresh water for all. WFA develops sorbent-based atmospheric water harvesting systems that use low-grade, otherwise wasted heat to sustainably produce distilled water with a low carbon footprint. By converting waste heat from data centers and industrial sites into an on-site water supply, WFA helps operators reduce cooling constraints, lower operating costs, and build climate resilience.

For more information on Water From Air, please visit www.waterfromair.co

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a global, nonprofit, professional association of individuals connected and empowered to build a greater digital future for all. Since its launch in 2016, the organization has brought together 6,000 individuals representing US$250 billion in infrastructure projects across 130 countries. iMasons provides an agnostic platform for members to connect, grow, and give back.

To date, iMasons has contributed US$1(+) million in scholarships, launched Member Focus Groups and opened regional and local Chapters across four continents. In 2022, iMasons spearheaded the Climate Accord, uniting leaders on carbon reduction in digital infrastructure. In 2025, iMasons launched the Power Accord initiative uniting stakeholders in the industry with the energy sector to run collective initiatives to accelerate the time to power.

To learn more, visit iMasons.org.

Contact us via email at innovation@imasons.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217113010/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

media@waterfromair.co