Record benchmarked assets and award-winning innovation signal strong momentum heading into 2026.

2025 was a landmark year for MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"). The firm surpassed $100 billion USD in assets benchmarked to its indexes a milestone made possible by the precision of its indexes, the continued trust of its clients, the strength of its partnerships, and the work of a global team focused on building the next generation of benchmarks.

MarketVector began the year by winning Index Provider of the Year from Hedgeweek Europe, reinforcing its leadership in both traditional and digital asset indexing. Throughout 2025, MarketVector expanded its global footprint, with index coverage now spanning more than 150 countries, while also broadening its social and client engagement reach across key investor communities. The firm also celebrated the one-year anniversary of Coinbase 50 Index (COIN50) developed in partnership with Coinbase, which has quickly become the gold standard for measuring performance in the crypto asset class.

MarketVector now has more than 15 indexes with over $1 billion in benchmarked assets, driven by broad adoption across equities, fixed income, and digital assets, with exceptional AUM growth across flagship indexes such as: Semiconductors, Gold Miners, Defense, Quantum Computing and Bitcoin.

Highlights from the year include significant index launches, as well as continued partnerships with key collaborators:

Coinbase Store of Value Index (COINSOV)

MarketVector TM Crypto Heat Index, our Digital Asset sentiment indicator

Crypto Heat Index, our Digital Asset sentiment indicator MarketVector Crypto-Balanced Multi-Asset Index (TOPMDL)

MarketVector US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index (MVAIPO)

MarketVector XENIX Global Dynamic Dividends 500 Index

MarketVector ZhongGuo AllChina Index (MV1CHN)

"This year's growth momentum belongs to our clients and our team," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We've achieved major milestones but more importantly, we've done it by staying focused on what institutions actually need: precise, investable, and forward-looking indexes that reflect market segments and shifting trends."

"Whether it's through digital assets, AI, dividends, or efficient China exposure, we've worked to build indexes that don't just follow the market, but help shape how investors understand it," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MarketVector. "We've deepened our client relationships and accelerated our innovation cycle this year, which positions us well for the challenges and opportunities ahead."

As the firm looks toward 2026, it continues to invest in building index solutions that serve both established and emerging areas of global finance.

To explore MarketVector's full index platform and recent launches, visit www.marketvector.com

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS, and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 115 billion in assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217166340/en/

Contacts:

Media

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA, on behalf of MarketVector

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com