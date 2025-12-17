Investment will accelerate global expansion of AI-powered sports analytics across soccer, basketball, and football

SkillCorner, the leading provider of AI-driven sports tracking and contextual performance data, today announced a $60 million growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm focused on backing exceptional founder-led technology and healthcare businesses.

The partnership marks a major milestone for SkillCorner as it deepens its presence in key markets and builds on its leadership in AI-driven sports intelligence. With Silversmith's backing, the company is poised to accelerate product innovation and deliver even greater value to teams and leagues worldwide.

"We're proud to welcome Silversmith Capital Partners as our new investment partner, joining the NBA and our founding team in the ownership group supporting SkillCorner's next phase of growth," said Charles Montmaneix, Co-Founder and General Manager of SkillCorner. "From the outset, it was clear that Silversmith understood both our business model and long-term vision. Their experience partnering with founder-led, profitable technology companies makes them a strong fit to help us scale our operations and accelerate our global expansion. We're also deeply grateful to Seventure Partners who believed in us from the beginning and helped lay the foundation for everything we've achieved so far."

"SkillCorner has built a category-defining solution that is transforming how sports organizations capture and use AI-driven tracking and performance data," said Sri Rao, Managing Partner at Silversmith Capital Partners. "As the company expands into new sports and markets, we see enormous potential for its data to reshape how teams, leagues, and broadcasters understand the game from optimizing scouting, recruitment and tactical analysis to enhancing player development. We're excited to support Hugo, Charles, and the entire SkillCorner team as they continue to set the global standard for sports data innovation."

"This investment will enable us to strengthen our data engineering capabilities, accelerate our multi-sport expansion in North America, and continue delivering innovative metrics that help teams make better decisions in player recruitment, development and team strategy," added Hugo Bordigoni, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillCorner.

Founded in 2016, SkillCorner pioneered single-camera automated player and ball tracking to provide professional clubs, leagues and federations with the richest performance and contextual data available from broadcast video. Today, its technology covers over 180 competitions and is trusted by more than 300 organizations worldwide, including many of the world's top soccer clubs. SkillCorner is now rapidly expanding across basketball and American football, across professional and collegiate organizations.

With this investment, SkillCorner plans to scale its data engineering and product development teams, deepen its footprint in North America, and enhance its suite of data products that are redefining performance analysis, scouting, and recruitment workflows.

SkillCorner will continue to operate independently from its headquarters in Paris, supported by a growing global team of more than one hundred staff focused on data quality, product innovation, and supporting the world's leading teams and leagues in turning advanced tracking data into actionable insights.

About SkillCorner

Founded in 2016, SkillCorner is the industry leader in AI-driven sports data, providing automated player and ball tracking (including extrapolation of off-camera player position) from any single camera source. With data coverage across soccer, basketball and football, from over 180 competitions worldwide, SkillCorner's proprietary AI and computer vision technology generates the most advanced, scalable, and actionable data in the industry. For more information visit www.skillcorner.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with over $5 billion in capital under management. Silversmith seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs building enduring technology and healthcare businesses. The firm brings deep domain expertise, strategic perspective, and a long-term partnership approach to help management teams accelerate growth. The firm has served as the first institutional partner to some of the most dynamic and successful companies in its core verticals, including Appfire, Apryse, DistroKid, Iodine Software, and LifeStance Health. For more information visit www.silversmith.com.

