The global leader in sustainability ratings is recognized for its innovative, large-scale deployment of AI to accelerate responsible procurement.

EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced it has won Microsoft's Local Partner Award in the highly competitive AI Transformation Scale category. This distinction recognizes partners who have demonstrated an exceptional ability to innovate, accelerate the adoption of Microsoft solutions, transform industry usage, and amplify the Microsoft ecosystem.

"EcoVadis' commitment, expertise, and measurable impact in key areas of our digital transformation have successfully embodied what Microsoft values most: vision, execution, and impact," said Deborah Benguigui, Senior ISV Partner Development Manager at Microsoft.

Transforming Responsible Procurement with AI

Historically, procurement teams spent substantial time manually processing large volumes of supplier sustainability data. In response, EcoVadis leveraged Azure AI to develop a groundbreaking solution that streamlines supplier relationship management and provides buyers with actionable sustainability intelligence.

The resulting multilingual AI Assistant for procurement teams dramatically boosts efficiency, improves decision-making, and fully integrates sustainability into procurement workflows. The solution synthesizes complex supplier scorecards, generates insights, proposes targeted recommendations, and instantly answers complex sustainability questions.

The Key Benefit: Increased productivity and speed reducing the time required for manual data analysis, which allows procurement teams to make faster, more strategic decisions.

A Testament to Long-Standing Partnership

"EcoVadis has leveraged Microsoft Azure's cloud and AI tools to enhance sustainability intelligence for years. We are deeply honored to receive this distinction and are excited to continue working together on further advancing AI innovation in procurement," said Sophia Katrenko, VP AI/ML at EcoVadis.

Key Features of the EcoVadis Multilingual AI Assistant:

Interactive Inquiries: Buyers can engage conversationally with the AI Assistant to obtain insights on a supplier's sustainability performance over time, receive tailored recommendations for improvement, benchmark performance across their network, and inquire about specific topics like biodiversity or carbon reduction commitments.

Buyers can engage conversationally with the AI Assistant to obtain insights on a supplier's sustainability performance over time, receive tailored recommendations for improvement, benchmark performance across their network, and inquire about specific topics like biodiversity or carbon reduction commitments. Multilingual Capabilities: Leveraging proprietary EcoVadis data sources and the Azure OpenAI Service, the assistant supports multiple languages, ensuring seamless global reach and accessibility.

Leveraging proprietary EcoVadis data sources and the Azure OpenAI Service, the assistant supports multiple languages, ensuring seamless global reach and accessibility. Enhanced Strategic Productivity: The tool significantly enhances supplier relationship management, enabling procurement teams to move from data processing to strategic decision-making.

"EcoVadis has taken on the challenge of industrializing AI by deploying large-scale AI solutions to transform responsible procurement management. We are proud to collaborate with EcoVadis, a long-standing partner and leader in sustainability, and to see our innovations contribute to sustainable development," commented Deborah Benguigui at Microsoft. "Together, we are proving that AI can accelerate sustainability on a global scale."

Since 2016, EcoVadis has closely collaborated with the Azure teams, evolving its capabilities with Azure Machine Learning to improve scalability and traceability-from decision intelligence to the use of Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions across its solution suite. This partnership ensures continuous innovation to better support client goals and drive customer value.

To find out more about AI at EcoVadis, visit: ecovadis.com/ai

To learn more about the collaboration with Microsoft, visit:

https://www.microsoft.com/en/customers/story/23886-ecovadis-azure-open-ai-service

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217518697/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com