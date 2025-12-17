Guavy Inc.: Guavy Launches iOS App: AI-Powered Market Sentiment and Signals for Cryptocurrency Traders

AI-powered sentiment signals give everyday traders the same edge institutions use. Delivered as clear, data-driven signals.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guavy ( www.guavy.com ) today announced the launch of its iOS app, giving everyday crypto traders access to AI-driven sentiment signals that were previously only available to institutional clients. The app helps users quickly identify the coins that fit their risk profile and highlights the ideal time to enter or exit positions. Trading cryptocurrencies becomes simpler and more strategic with Guavy.

The Guavy app has been available on the Apple App Store since October: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/guavy/id6748315733

"There are thousands of cryptocurrencies, and most traders are overwhelmed," said Donna Tilden, CEO of Guavy. "Guavy turns that noise into a few clear, actionable decisions. You don't have to be a quant or stare at charts all day to trade with an edge."

Crypto markets move on sentiment

Guavy uses advanced AI models to read thousands of news articles, opinions, blogs, social posts, and insights from data providers each day, scoring sentiment and combining it with other key factors to estimate the market outlook for individual coins. Those complex signals are packaged into a signal-first interface so users can see what matters at a glance instead of combing through feeds, charts, and indicators.

Designed for active crypto traders

The Guavy app focuses on convenience, confidence, and a simplified edge for active traders. Key features include:

Actionable Signals - Simple bullish, neutral, or bearish notifications based on systematic sentiment analysis, so traders always know what the data says and when to act.

- Simple bullish, neutral, or bearish notifications based on systematic sentiment analysis, so traders always know what the data says and when to act. Sentiment Metrics - AI-driven sentiment scores that reveal whether sentiment is pessimistic, neutral, or positive, and where it is shifting before prices react.

- AI-driven sentiment scores that reveal whether sentiment is pessimistic, neutral, or positive, and where it is shifting before prices react. Coin Dashboard - A clean dashboard that lets traders follow favorite coins with a customizable watchlist, discover new opportunities via performance analysis, and monitor overall market sentiment at a glance.

- A clean dashboard that lets traders follow favorite coins with a customizable watchlist, discover new opportunities via performance analysis, and monitor overall market sentiment at a glance. Trade Simulations - Mock trade simulations that let users backtest Guavy's signals by tracking hypothetical entries, exits, and P&L, and toggling between conservative and aggressive risk profiles.

- Mock trade simulations that let users backtest Guavy's signals by tracking hypothetical entries, exits, and P&L, and toggling between conservative and aggressive risk profiles. Sentiment-Driven News Feed - A live, sentiment-aware news stream that helps users broaden their real-time knowledge without drowning in unfiltered opinions.

With a current App Store rating of 5.0, early iOS users are already seeing value:

This app has been a game-changer in my ability to make money and limit my losses in crypto." App Store review, October 16, 2025

"Well-designed. Clean and clear. Sentiment data is valuable, and signals have become a useful part of my data for trading decisions." - App Store review, October 24, 2025

Institutional-grade insights for retail traders

Behind the app is the same structured sentiment and signal data that Guavy delivers to institutions and API clients, where it is used to seek off-chain alpha-performance driven by information advantage rather than simple market exposure. Guavy's models are built to identify catalysts, crowd sentiment shifts, and momentum before prices react, and the app now gives retail traders access to those same types of signals in a format suited to everyday decision-making.

"Institutions care about alpha-repeatable outperformance versus the market," added Tilden. "We built Guavy's underlying signal engine with that bar in mind. Now we're putting that engine in a mobile app, so individual traders can benefit from the same kind of intelligence without needing a quant stack."

Pricing and availability

Guavy is available now on the Apple App Store. Traders can start with a free Basic plan, which includes 2 alerts, a 12-coin watchlist, advanced metrics, and access to beta features. For more active traders, the Plus plan is available for $59.99 per year and includes 10 alerts, a 25-coin watchlist, advanced metrics, and full access to new beta features as they roll out. An Android version of the mobile app is planned for early 2026.

The Guavy API is available to institutional investors and developers through the Guavy website, providing real-time sentiment, curated news, and AI-driven signals as a data layer for trading bots, applications, and systematic strategies.

About Guavy

Guavy is an AI-powered digital asset market intelligence company that delivers real-time sentiment analytics, trend signals, and actionable trading insights to both retail and institutional users. The company operates two primary products: a mobile app (iOS, with Android launching in 2026) designed for retail traders seeking simple, interpretable market intelligence; and an institutional-grade API that provides real-time sentiment, narrative indicators, and trading signals for developers, quant teams, exchanges, and fintech partners. Built on a high-throughput ingestion engine and refined signal models, the platform processes tens of thousands of digital assets at a fraction of the cost of traditional quant infrastructure. Founded in 2015 to provide real-time financial data and analysis to support better financial decisions, Guavy's proprietary AI technology positions the company as a next-generation data platform for the cryptocurrency market.

For more information, visit www.guavy.com .

Download the Guavy app in the Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/guavy/id6748315733

For API access, visit: https://www.guavy.com/api-access .

Disclaimer: Guavy is a data and market intelligence provider, not an investment advisor. The information, signals, and market analysis provided by the Guavy mobile application, API, and related services are for informational purposes only and are not intended as financial advice, investment recommendations, or an endorsement of any particular trading strategy. Cryptocurrency trading is highly volatile, carries significant risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Guavy makes no guarantee of trading profits or financial returns.

CONTACT: Donna Tilden, CEO, Guavy, donna@guavy.com, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnatilden/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847178/Guavy_Inc__Guavy_Launches_iOS_App__AI_Powered_Market_Sentiment_a.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847177/Guavy_Inc__Guavy_Launches_iOS_App__AI_Powered_Market_Sentiment_a.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guavy-launches-ios-app-ai-powered-market-sentiment-and-signals-for-cryptocurrency-traders-302644402.html