Trading Technologies Acquires OpenGamma, Leader in Margin and Capital Optimization Analytics

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced it has acquired OpenGamma, a market leader in derivatives margin analytics for buy-side and sell-side clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The integration of OpenGamma's sophisticated margin optimization and capital efficiency tools directly into the TT platform will allow for automated trading and position transfer workflows that reduce risk and increase efficiency and will significantly enhance TT's multi-asset platform.

Justin Llewellyn-Jones, CEO of TT, said: "The acquisition of OpenGamma is a transformative step that immediately deepens the value proposition we will offer our combined customer base. Global derivatives markets have undergone profound structural changes in recent years, particularly in the realm of margin requirements, resulting in an acute need to manage margin-driven liquidity risk without weakening safeguards around counterparty risk. OpenGamma's real-time insights empower firms to maximize leverage and free up precious capital. This is a crucial strategic addition that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best multi-asset platform experience across the entire trade life cycle."

Peter Rippon, CEO of OpenGamma, said: "Joining forces with Trading Technologies provides us with a massive opportunity to accelerate our growth. Leveraging TT's scaled go-to-market and distribution capabilities will unlock new opportunities for the OpenGamma platform across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. Our team is excited to integrate our leading analytics into the TT platform, bringing new capital efficiencies to a much broader audience. I would like to thank the OpenGamma team and our investors for their unwavering commitment and support over the last 10 years."

OpenGamma's platform boasts a significant footprint, with top-tier clients across hedge funds, commodities trading firms and sell-side banks. TT will leverage OpenGamma's strong client relationships to accelerate its opportunities in the hedge fund and energy sectors, while TT's extensive network will provide OpenGamma with access to a larger pool of sell-side bank clients.

The TT platform handled more than 2.9 billion derivatives transactions so far in 2025. Through its Execution Management System (EMS), TT provides access to more than 100 global exchanges and venues for cross-asset trading. Through TT's Order Management System (OMS), firms can accept, manage and execute orders and conduct post-trade confirmations and allocations. The expansion of the platform to deliver multi-asset functionality enables clients to utilize sophisticated order and execution management tools in the E/OMS for high-, low- and no-touch workflows across their global trading operations in each of the asset classes. TT's open architecture allows users to integrate their systems with TT to access their own market connections, private liquidity or execution algorithms and import data from external sources enterprise-wide.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer as legal advisor to OpenGamma. Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to Trading Technologies, Thoma Bravo and 7RIDGE.

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

OpenGamma is a derivatives analytics firm with unparalleled expertise in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) and prime broker margin methodologies. Its teams bring together a unique mix of practitioner, quantitative and software engineering expertise. Today, OpenGamma is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated global banks and fund managers, with thousands of users depending on its analytics. OpenGamma has been backed by Accel, CME Ventures, Dawn Capital, Allianz X and Cristóbal Conde.

