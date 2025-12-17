FV Bank Selects the Institute for Financial Integrity to Enhance Financial Crime Compliance Education Across Global Operations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) today announced that FV Bank has launched an enterprise-wide training initiative through IFI's DOLFIN platform. A global digital bank and digital asset custodian, FV Bank is working with IFI to further augment its compliance culture and risk management practices globally.

"As a regulated digital bank bridging traditional finance and digital assets, FV Bank places compliance and transparency at the center of everything we do," said Luis González, Chief Compliance Officer at FV Bank. "Partnering with IFI reinforces our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of compliance throughout our organization and to ensure our team remains at the forefront of evolving global standards."

This training initiative underscores FV Bank's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and integrity as it continues to expand its digital banking and custody services.

Through IFI's DOLFIN platform, FV Bank has launched a tailored compliance training program for its employees worldwide, including:

Mandatory annual training including e-learning courses covering core topics such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), Global Sanctions, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Fraud, and Digital Assets & Blockchain Technology

offering interactive risk management tools, analytical insights, webinars, an AI compliance assistant, and more Ongoing continuing education through a library of role-based learning plans, courses, and videos

"At IFI, our mission is to advance compliance and risk management practices across the global financial ecosystem," said Danny McGlynn, President at the Institute for Financial Integrity. "We are proud to support FV Bank in strengthening their enterprise-wide compliance framework through education and training that empower employees to respond effectively to emerging financial crime risks."

About the Institute for Financial Integrity

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides training services, online education, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

About FV Bank

FV Bank is a global digital bank and digital asset custodian regulated by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), Puerto Rico. It offers integrated traditional and digital asset banking services and provides secure, regulated solutions for both fiat and digital assets, supporting clients across the global financial ecosystem.

