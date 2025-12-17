Linqu County Information Center: Shandong's Linqu County Elevates Foie Gras Industry to Global Prominence

WEIFANG, China, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a delegation from the French Foie Gras and Poultry Association (CIFOG) and the French Livestock and Meat Industry Association conducted a field investigation at enterprises in Linqu County, Weifang City, Shandong Province. The visit featured in-depth discussions on topics including Landes geese breeding, production and processing systems, export trade systems, technological R&D, and product innovation.

"It is remarkable that the Landes goose, originating from southwestern France, has nurtured an industrial cluster in the East with an annual output value of 8 billion yuan," remarked Perrine ATTARD, Head of Export, Marketing, and Communication at CIFOG.

A representative from the Linqu County Information Center noted that the county has consistently refined the "company + cooperative + base + farmer" development model in recent years. This approach has led to the establishment of integrated industrial bases, enabling over 90% of the county's goose industry entities to achieve modernized management and operation. After four decades of development, Linqu has built a fully integrated industrial chain encompassing breeding, farming, fattening, processing, and sales, with an annual foie gras output exceeding 5,000 metric tons. The county has also actively contributed to the formulation of national foie gras standards, helping to guide the industry toward standardization and development nationwide.

Today, Linqu foie gras not only supplies major cities across China but is also exported to Japan, the EU, and other international markets, serving as a flagship example of a local specialty industry successfully expanding onto the global market.

