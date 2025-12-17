Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) is pleased to announce it has entered into a six-month agreement with Bunt Capital Corporation ("Bunt Capital"), based in Toronto, Ontario, to provide investor relations services to the Company. Bunt is a full-service marketing and consulting services company focused on the junior metals and mining sector. Bunt will communicate directly with existing shareholders, analysts and prospective investors. Under the agreement, Bunt Capital will provide investor relations and capital-markets advisory services, including institutional and family-office outreach and coordination of non-deal roadshows.

The Company will pay Bunt Capital C$15,000 per month plus applicable taxes, invoiced monthly in arrears, from working capital, for a total of C$90,000 plus taxes over the six-month term. Bunt may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Bunt has also agreed to the Company's insider trading policy and will observe the Company's trading blackouts. Bunt and its affiliates are at arm's length to the Company and have no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the engagement agreement. The engagement is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning , the potential of the Matagami Property. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Matagami Property. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278331

Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.