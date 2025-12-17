Quantum Computing Inc. Confirms Dr. Yuping Huang as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Growth

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc . ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today announced a leadership update with the appointment of Dr. Yuping Huang as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective January 1st, 2026. Dr. Huang was appointed as QCi's Interim CEO on April 11, 2025. This appointment comes as part of QCi's ongoing focus on growth and scaling its quantum photonics systems for industrial and commercial use.

Dr. Huang's appointment marks a pivotal moment as QCi moves from prototype development and small-batch manufacturing toward industrial-scale manufacturing production. The Board has worked closely with Dr. Huang to ensure the alignment of leadership with the Company's ten-year technology roadmap and long-term vision.

Dr. Huang brings over 20 years of leadership in quantum physics and technology. He earned a PhD in quantum AMO physics and has held faculty and research leadership roles at Northwestern University and Stevens Institute of Technology. He has led a robust portfolio of quantum research projects totaling approximately $40M in funding from US government agencies including DARPA, NSF, the Department of Defense and NASA, as well as private partners. His deep expertise in quantum photonics positions QCi to accelerate its roadmap and expand adoption of its room-temperature, integrated photonics quantum devices across research, government, and commercial sectors.

"I'm honored to take on the role of CEO at QCi," said Dr. Yuping Huang. "Over the past eight months as interim CEO, I've seen firsthand the incredible talent and innovation within our team. As we move from prototype development to manufacturing, I'm excited to lead QCi in making practical, scalable quantum photonics technology accessible to a wide range of industries, driving real-world impact and advancing our long-term vision to put quantum into the hands of people."

"We are proud and delighted to confirm the appointment of Dr. Huang to the position of Chief Executive Officer of QCi. As Chairman and CEO of the Company, our shareholders and team-members will benefit from both his dedicated leadership and his vast knowledge of the science that will power us through our next phase of growth. As we scale our quantum technology from prototypes to real world products and applications, Dr Huang's experience in both the laboratory and business world will be a guiding light, as we see quantum computing take its rightful place at the center of the technologies that will power the world in the decades ahead," said Robert Fagenson, Vice Chairman of the Board.

Under Dr. Huang's leadership, QCi will continue refining its engineering and manufacturing processes, expanding Fab 1 operations, and laying the foundation for Fab 2 to enable volume production. The Company remains committed to making quantum technology practical, scalable, and accessible, while driving innovation across telecommunications, finance, AI, defense, and environmental applications.

