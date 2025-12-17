Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces $500 Million Debt Repayment and Confirms Deleveraging Plan on Target

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today confirmed the company is on track to reach its previously stated net leverage ratio target of 2.0-2.5x. With the $500 million debt redemption notice announced on December 17, which is expected to close by Feb 17, 2026, the Bombardier team will have successfully reduced its long-term debt by $5.5 billion since December 2020, generating annualized interest cost savings of more than $409 million (1)-

This achievement reflects Bombardier's proactive focus on responsibly deploying capital and proactively managing its debt maturity runway-all to ensure flexibility to invest in strategic growth initiatives that will further deliver value. In parallel to this, the company has seen multiple credit-rating upgrades, having most recently reached a Ba3 rating from Moody's and BB- from S&P Global Ratings.

- Our proactive approach to liquidity and debt management has been a cornerstone of Bombardier's turnaround and reflects the foundational strategy that was set, and flawlessly executed by our disciplined team," said Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "By continuously prioritizing debt reduction and strengthening liquidity, Bombardier is on track to meet its stated long-term deleveraging targets, and in doing so, we have enhanced the company's resiliency and financial flexibility. We are in a position to invest confidently in the future of our business, all while keeping a sharp eye on opportunities to improve leverage ratios further. This mindset will continue to shape our success."

Bombardier originally announced a long-term net leverage ratio target of ~3.0x as part of the company's 2021 Investor Day. The target was later revised to 2.0-2.5x in 2023 on the heels of strong business execution and solid fundamentals.

