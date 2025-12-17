Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2025 14:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asia Broadband Inc.: Asia Broadband Corporate Update and Projects Status Scheduled For January 2026 and AABB Shareholders Merry Christmas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is set to release a corporate update in January 2026. After the holiday period and the New Year's operations have provided clarity going forward, the Company will release a corporate update outlining the current status, timelines and expectations of all AABB's mining and digital/cryptocurrency projects for 2026.

"We are excited to continue our journey in the New Year to expand all of our mining and digital/cryptocurrency projects. On behalf of the entire AABB team, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone involved for an exceptionally successful year and our anticipations of an even greater 2026. And the Company would like to wish all AABB's shareholders and the entire investment community a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," expressed Chis Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email:ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Token Support:support@aabbgmine2token.com
Company Websites:www.asiabroadbandinc.com
www.aabbgmine2token.com
www.goldenbaboons.com
Phone:702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.