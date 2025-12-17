Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports November 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended November 30, 2025:

November (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written - 6,193 - 5,563 11 - Net premiums earned - 6,894 - 6,040 14 - Net income - 958 - 1,006 (5 - - Per share available to common shareholders - 1.63 - 1.71 (5 - - Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities - 32 - 175 (82 - - Combined ratio 87.1 85.6 1.5 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.0 587.7 0 -

November 30, (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 10,713 9,700 10 Direct - auto 15,856 13,864 14 Special lines 6,992 6,516 7 Property 3,657 3,515 4 Total Personal Lines 37,218 33,595 11 Commercial Lines 1,196 1,144 5 Companywide 38,414 34,739 11

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.



