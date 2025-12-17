SEALSQ Announces WECAN Secures a Grant from Hedera

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Owns 28.3% Stake in WECAN Via Strategic Investments Focused on Quantum Technology Integration

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that WeCanGroup SA ("WECAN"), a blockchain-based solutions entity in which SEALSQ owns a 28.3% minority stake, was awarded a grant from Hedera. The receipt of the grant represents a new milestone for WECAN following the completion of a strategic investment made by SEALSQ earlier this year focused on the integration of its semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum technologies into WECAN's compliance and secure data-exchange platforms.

The grant awarded by Hedera represented by The Hashgraph Association, which stands at the forefront of the digital enablement and empowerment of organizations through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered, enterprise-grade solutions and applications in the decentralized economy. These funds will support the scaling of quantum-resilient compliance systems, the expansion of secure data infrastructures, the enhancement of decentralized identity technologies, and the integration of SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor capabilities across WECAN's offerings. As part of this collaboration, SEALSQ, Hedera, and WECAN are jointly developing integrated post-quantum KYC solutions designed to accelerate the adoption of quantum-safe security across the global financial sector.

This alliance combines SEALSQ's hardware-based cybersecurity innovations with WECAN's established financial compliance ecosystem, enabling secure, scalable, and future-proof infrastructure. Immediate outcomes include the integration of SEALSQ's quantum-resistant encryption into WECAN's platforms used by leading private banks and asset managers; the co-development of quantum-safe identity verification tools for financial institutions, asset managers, and DeFi operators; the embedding of post-quantum algorithms into SEALSQ semiconductors to protect billions of IoT devices; and the expansion of decentralized identity solutions for Web 3.0 applications.

Quantum Security: A Critical Requirement for the Financial Sector

As global financial infrastructures become increasingly digital, quantum security has become essential for banks, regulators, and financial institutions worldwide. The emergence of quantum computers will rapidly compromise today's cryptographic standards, such as RSA and ECC, exposing client data, transaction pipelines, authentication mechanisms, and compliance records to new cyber vulnerabilities. Because financial institutions depend on long-term confidentiality, secure identity frameworks, and tamper-proof auditability, the shift to quantum-resilient cryptography is not optional but imperative. By integrating post-quantum algorithms into compliance platforms, identity systems, and semiconductor hardware, WECAN, SEALSQ, and Hedera are enabling the financial industry to proactively build future-proof digital infrastructures capable of resisting quantum-era attacks.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, commented, "The receipt of grant by WECAN and our continued support via a strategic investment, position WECAN at the forefront of the rapid transition toward quantum-safe compliance and identity infrastructure across the global financial sector. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of trust and compliance in both the financial and rapidly expanded world of connected devices."

Vincent Pignon, Founder & CEO of WECAN, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Hedera, whose support, together with SEALSQ, our strategic investor, significantly accelerates our mission. SEALSQ's leadership in semiconductor-based cybersecurity and quantum innovation reinforces our ability to deliver secure, compliant, and future-proof data infrastructures to financial institutions and enterprises worldwide."

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association explained, "The financial sector in the Web3 economy depends on secure data management and trusted digital identity solutions. We are pleased to support WECAN with its post-quantum KYC platform, leveraging the Hedera-powered decentralized identity solution of IDTrust, while further strengthening our strategic partnership with SEALSQ."

About WeCanGroup SA

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, WECAN is a leading provider of blockchain-based solutions for secure data management, serving individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions. The company is dedicated to improving data handling efficiency in response to the increasing volume of sensitive information being generated globally. By leveraging blockchain technology, WECAN promotes the tokenization of data as a solution to common issues related to data completeness, redundancy, and security. One of WECAN's flagship platforms, Wecan Comply, is a leading platform for orchestrating KYC & KYB compliance data. From onboarding to periodic reviews and audits, the platform seamlessly connects financial institutions through a secure and standardized data exchange protocol. WECAN has established itself as a market leader in Switzerland, recognized and adopted by major wealth management firms, banks, financial intermediaries, and large global enterprises. The platform enables the storage, request, sharing, and management of various types of data, such as KYB and KYC, leveraging the most advanced data exchange and storage infrastructure on the market. For more information, visit www.wecangroup.ch.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association supports training and innovation programs across multiple industry verticals. At the forefront is the digital enablement and empowerment of the public through the broad adoption of Hedera-powered, enterprise-grade solutions and applications in the decentralized economy, which include accreditation and certification. As a non-profit, The Hashgraph Association funds innovation, research, and development for the benefit of economic inclusion with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.