Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Appoints Andrew Leonard as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Finance Leader Brings Deep Operational, Capital Markets and Manufacturing Experience to Support Next Phase of Growth

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) ("Armanino" or the "Company"), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today announced the appointment of Andrew Leonard as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5th, 2026.

Andrew Leonard is a highly accomplished financial executive with more than 25 years of experience spanning operational and strategic finance, capital markets, and mergers & acquisitions. He brings a proven track record of building scalable financial infrastructure and supporting growth across complex manufacturing and public company environments.

Before joining Armanino, Mr. Leonard served as Vice President of Finance for Pallidus, a semiconductor materials manufacturer, where he led the finance organization and established core financial and operational frameworks to support the company's growth. Prior to Pallidus, he held several senior finance leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, culminating in Vice President of Finance & Business Unit CFO with responsibility for financial management, budgeting, forecasting and reporting for a large global business.

Previously, Mr. Leonard was a Director of Investment Banking at Credit Suisse, where he advised on capital markets and M&A transactions. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Stanford University.

"Andrew brings a rare combination of hands-on operational finance leadership and capital markets expertise that aligns well with where Armanino is today," said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods. "As we continue to scale a profitable and growing business with expanding opportunities across channels and geographies, Andrew's experience building financial rigor, supporting strategic investments, and navigating complex growth initiatives will be instrumental. His background in manufacturing, large-scale operations, and public-company finance further strengthens our leadership team as we execute our long-term value creation strategy."

"I am thrilled to join Armanino at such an exciting point in its evolution," said Mr. Leonard. "The Company's strong market position, consistent cash generation and disciplined operating model provide a compelling foundation for future growth. I look forward to partnering with Deanna and the leadership team to further strengthen financial execution, support strategic initiatives and help drive sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders."

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

