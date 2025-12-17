Keyholder Vacations Announces Acquisition by The Resorts Companies

Final Stage of Acquisition Builds on Longstanding Partnership, Expanding Travel Experiences While Preserving the Trusted Keyholder Guest Experience

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Keyholder Vacations, the parent company to leading travel brands including DVC Rental Store, DVC Resale Market, Unlocked Magic, Be Our Guest Vacations, Magic Vacation Title Company, and Monera Financial, is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by The Resorts Companies, a hospitality organization nationally recognized for its award-winning family resort destinations, including premier ski experiences and the renowned indoor/outdoor waterpark in Virginia.

This acquisition represents the natural next step in a relationship that has grown steadily over the past several years. The Resorts Companies has maintained an active partnership and board presence with Keyholder Vacations, supporting its mission to elevate travel experiences through innovation, exceptional service, and a deep culture of hospitality.

Continuity for Guests: Same Teams, Same Experience, Same Excellence

Keyholder Vacations emphasized that no operational changes will take place as part of this acquisition. All guests and members can expect the same elevated experience, high-touch service, and trusted expertise they've come to know from every Keyholder brand.

"Our guests are at the heart of everything we do," said Nick Cotton, CEO & Partner of Keyholder Vacations. "Under the incredible leadership of our teams and the vision we've set forth this year, we have made tremendous progress in revolutionizing the vacation experience. Joining The Resorts Companies allows us to continue that innovation without changing the core of who we are. Our guests will see the same teams, same service, and same care now with even more opportunities ahead."



"Since our initial investment in 2020, we've seen firsthand how Keyholder Vacations elevates what it means to serve owners," said Steve Krohn, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Resorts Companies. "Bringing our companies fully together is about more than adding destinations or services - it's about shaping the future of vacation ownership. By combining Keyholder Vacations' expertise in the Disney Vacation Club ecosystem with our portfolio of four-season resorts, we're creating a broader, more flexible world of travel for families who want memorable adventures year after year. Together, we will unlock new ways for owners to experience the places they love, discover new favorites, and build remarkable experiences that truly last a lifetime."

A Year of Transformation and Momentum

In 2025, Keyholder Vacations focused on redefining the vacation experience under Nick Cotton's leadership-introducing new loyalty programs, modernizing the ticket-buying experience through Unlocked Magic, expanding DVC rental and resale offerings, and deepening service across its travel agency and title divisions.

This acquisition reinforces that vision and accelerates long-term growth.

Unlocking New Possibilities for Travelers

The Resorts Companies' reputation as one of the top family destinations in Virginia featuring world-class skiing and a nationally recognized indoor waterpark opens new avenues for Keyholder guests to discover expanded travel experiences. With recent ski terrain expansions, the addition of a new waterpark hotel and ongoing waterpark enhancements, and the development of a 55+ residential community adjacent to the resort, The Resorts Companies continues to broaden its appeal and elevate its year-round destination offerings.

"Keyholder guests trust us to curate the best vacation opportunities," said Cotton. "By joining a company already known for exceptional hospitality and family-focused experiences, we are opening the door to even more ways for our guests to travel, explore, and create memories."

Shared Values, Shared Vision

Both companies share a deep commitment to hospitality and leadership excellence. The Resorts Companies' core values taking care of guests, property, team, and align seamlessly with Keyholder Vacations' core values of Excellence, Integrity, Ingenuity, Synergy, and Kindness.

This shared foundation ensures a unified future based on trust, service, and innovation.

About Keyholder Vacations

Keyholder Vacations is a premier family of travel service brands, offering end-to-end vacation solutions including Disney Vacation Club rentals and resales, nationwide travel planning, theme park ticketing, financing, and title services. As the #1 DVC resale company and #1 DVC rental company in the world, and home to a Platinum Earmarked Disney travel agency, Keyholder Vacations serves hundreds of thousands of families each year. The company also includes Unlocked Magic, a rising leader in discounted Disney and Universal ticket sales, and the innovative Keyholder Vacations Club a first-of-its-kind loyalty program uniting all brands under one powerful guest experience.

About The Resorts Companies

The Resorts Companies, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) hospitality, timeshare, and real estate company and a recognized leader in the vacation ownership and travel industry. Founded in 1981, the company owns and operates Massanutten Resort and Wilderness Presidential Resort in Virginia, serving nearly 100,000 owner families and more than 1 million visitors each year through best-in-class, four-season vacation experiences.

Built on a culture of service, innovation, and continuous reinvestment, The Resorts Companies delivers standout ski operations alongside nationally recognized waterpark, golf, adventure, lodging, and wellness experiences-continually evolving to exceed owner and guest expectations. Through its BluestonePeak community, the company is also extending the resort experience into long-term residential and mixed-use living for active 55+ residents. Supported by more than 2,000 team members, The Resorts Companies is committed to delivering exceptional experiences with care today while thoughtfully shaping the destinations of tomorrow.

