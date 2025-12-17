Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. ("Aquitaine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its leadership team to support the Company's next stage of growth. Aquitaine will provide a shareholder update summarizing ongoing exploration activities at its flagship Limousin gold and critical metal property at the close of 2025, and expects to release its next set of drill results in January 2026.

Management Appointments

Aquitaine has grown its leadership team with the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President Executive Affairs and Vice President Corporate Development. These additions enhance Aquitaine's technical depth and corporate capabilities as the Company advances its strategy of reviving world-class mineral projects in France.

JESSICA VAN DEN AKKER, CPA, CA - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Jessica is a seasoned finance executive with more than twenty years of experience in financial leadership, corporate reporting, and strategic planning within the mining, technology and energy sectors. As Chief Financial Officer of Aquitaine, Jessica oversees all financial operations, supports corporate strategy, and ensures the Company's financial governance, risk management, and capital planning are aligned with long-term growth objectives.

Jessica has held senior finance roles and directorships across several public and private companies where she has helped strengthen financial controls, streamline reporting systems, and guide budgeting processes. Her background includes extensive experience with IFRS reporting, audit oversight, treasury management, and implementing financial frameworks for multi-jurisdictional operations, including across Europe. In addition to her role with Aquitaine, Jessica is CFO of K2 Gold Corporation and sits on the boards of TriStar Gold and Kenorland Minerals, where she is Audit Committee Chair.

Jessica is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance from Simon Fraser University.

LUCIA THENY, M.SC., P.GEO. - VICE PRESIDENT EXECUTIVE AFFAIRS

Lucia is an accomplished exploration geologist with more than fifteen years of experience, holding the positions of Vice President, Exploration and Senior Geologist specializing in base and precious-metal exploration with project management experience across Canada, Mexico, Argentina and the United States with various junior mining companies. With a strong balance of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and stakeholder engagement, she has built a career noted for clear communication, disciplined execution, and the ability to connect complex geological insights with corporate objectives.

Lucia is a Professional Geoscientist registered with EGBC and has contributed to numerous industry presentations and technical publications. She holds a Master of Science degree from Simon Fraser University, and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology and Earth and Environmental Sciences from the University of British Columbia.

DENVER HARRIS, CFA - VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Denver joins Aquitaine after more than 15 years with Sandstorm Gold Royalties. During his tenure, Sandstorm grew from a start-up with four streams and royalties to a multi-billion-dollar company with hundreds of royalty assets across the globe. Denver held corporate development and investor relations roles at Sandstorm and was involved in acquiring streams and royalties as well as building the investor relations and marketing teams to drive engagement with institutional and retail investors. Sandstorm was acquired by Royal Gold for US$3.5 billion in 2025.

Denver is a CFA charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Trinity Western University.

Chris Taylor, CEO of Aquitaine Metals said, "Aquitaine is entering an important phase as we advance the first modern drill program at Limousin and continue to build the Company's foundation for long-term growth. Lucia, Jessica and Denver each bring deep expertise and a track record of success in their respective fields. Their leadership strengthens our ability to execute our exploration plans, evaluate new opportunities in France, and create value for our shareholders."

Limousin Project Update

Aquitaine continues to advance its 2025 drilling program along the Laurieras fault structure, building on the exploration results reported in October 2025. The Company has now completed 8,102 meters in 35 diamond drill holes, and has collected more than 10,035 samples that have been submitted for assay. Drilling has now tested approximately 1,800 meters of strike length within the mineralized corridor, extending coverage across the Laurieras, Gabillou, Pierrepinet West, Pierrepinet East, and Puits-Roux targets. This work is designed to confirm historical datasets and to evaluate extensions of ore zones both along strike and down dip from historic workings.

The Company expects to release additional drill results in January 2026, after receipt of pending assays.

ABOUT THE LIMOUSIN PROJECT

The Limousin Project is located in the historic Limousin Mining District in the Region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, approximately 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges. The project currently consists of 40 square kilometres of exploration licenses, and an application for an additional 290 square kilometres is in the final stages of review by the French mining administration. In total, the project covers an area of 330 square kilometres and includes 23 past-producing gold mines that operated during the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as more than 900 ancient Gallic high-grade gold mining sites occurring along gold-bearing structures that extend for 200 kilometres of strike length.

Historical operations in the district were conducted by COGEMA, a French mining company that produced approximately one million ounces of gold between 1988 and 2002. Underground production averaged grades of 12 to 15 grams per tonne gold at a cutoff of 10 grams per tonne, with mining widths ranging from 3 to 10 metres, while open-pit production averaged 7 to 8 grams per tonne gold at a cutoff grade of 6 grams per tonne. Production and exploration records indicate that the historical data has an estimated replacement value of US$430 million.

Aquitaine's technical team has identified a number of critical accessory minerals that accompany the gold mineralization across the Limousin district, including silver, antimony, lead, copper and zinc. Results from ongoing exploration and characterization of these additional mineral endowments will be provided during 2026.

About Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on reviving world-class mining projects in France. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes (CMA), the Company is advancing the Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, where a Phase 1 diamond drill program is underway to confirm historical datasets and test extensions of high-grade ore zones.

Aquitaine and CMA are committed to sustainable exploration that demonstrates responsible stewardship of the land, operational excellence and accountability. Project information, work records, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at CMA's website: minesarediennes.fr.

Aquitaine is a proud member of Discovery Group: discoverygroup.ca.

Contact Information

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278294

Source: Aquitaine Metals Corp.