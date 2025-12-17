Anzeige
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
PR Newswire
17.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Tax Firm Andersen Raises $176 Million in NYSE IPO

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 17th

  • U.S. equities are modestly higher as Wall Street digests delayed economic reports from the government shutdown. Non-farm payrolls showed a cooling labor market, but not enough to spark expectations of a rate cut before the Fed's Jan. 28 decision.
  • Tax advisory firm Andersen rings the opening bell after raising $176M at $16/share (NYSE: ANDG). Watch NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET on the NYSE TV app for CEO Mark Vorsatz's remarks and an exclusive trading floor interview.
  • The TOV ETF team rings the closing bell ahead of a Menorah lighting ceremony. TOV invests through a "Jewish lens" and has ties to the ADL. Catch Taking Stock at 4 p.m. ET on LinkedIn featuring ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

Opening Bell
Andersen Group (NYSE: ANDG) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
The ADL and JLens Network celebrate the first Jewish advocacy ETF, TOV

NYSE Logo (PRNewsfoto/New York Stock Exchange)

