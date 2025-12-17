The CE Shop Launches 96-Hour Nebraska Real Estate License Course, Free 5-Day Trial

Kickstart a career

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / New guidance is available for Nebraskans seeking a career kickstart. The CE Shop's new 96-hour Nebraska Salesperson Pre-Licensing Course helps aspiring real estate professionals meet state regulations by combining the required three 30-hour courses and one 6-hour course. The CE Shop offers a five-day free trial for career changers interested in becoming a real estate agent.

The value and impact of a thriving new career is amplified in Nebraska real estate, as the average salary for a Nebraska real estate agent is $135,246.* Nebraska real estate education from The CE Shop can be completed in less than two-and-a-half standard workweeks, so career seekers can quickly accelerate their path to success.

Salesperson applicants must be at least 19 years of age and have earned a high school diploma, GED or equivalent, and pre-licensing coursework is required before applying through the Nebraska Real Estate Commission's (NREC) website. All required resources for applicants can be found on the Nebraska Salesperson License Application Checklist.

Why Choose The CE Shop?

State-approved, mobile-friendly courses

Unlimited practice exams to build confidence before licensing test

Highest pass rates in the nation

100% online, self-paced courses

Customer support available six days/week

Comprehensive career resources and continuing education

Explore The CE Shop's Nebraska Real Estate License Course to launch a career that matters, and be sure to check out their career resources for more information on how to thrive in this new career.

*Source: Indeed Nebraska Real Estate Agent Salaries

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

