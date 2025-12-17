BlackBerry Unveils Ground-Up Modernization of BlackBerry AtHoc Mobile Experience to Enable More Intelligent Operations

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced a fully rebuilt mobile experience for BlackBerry AtHoc, its Critical Event Management platform. The modernization strengthens how real-time situational intelligence is gathered, how developments are understood, and how response activities are coordinated during emergencies and routine activity.

The new mobile app represents a major architectural overhaul. The BlackBerry AtHoc mobile environment has been redesigned with modern frameworks, a clearer and more intuitive interface, and a streamlined interaction model that gives participants a familiar, consumer-like experience that remains easy to use under pressure. These improvements enable faster engagement, higher-quality intelligence, and lower-friction action.

"AtHoc now gives every participant a clearer way to contribute and every responder a faster path to action," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "Rebuilding the mobile app opens the door to more responsive and informed operations. Its clearer, more intuitive experience strengthens sense making and improves how organizations interpret and act on developments."

Stronger Field Intelligence

It is now easier for participants to carry out two-way interactions such as submitting status updates, observations, images, and controlled location details through simplified steps that hold up under pressure. The familiar design reduces cognitive load and helps organizations receive more timely, reliable situational intelligence. Contributing real-time insight is also faster and easier for every participant, turning the full community involved in an event into a more consistent and dependable source of operational intelligence.

Clearer Situational Awareness

The redesign strengthens situational awareness by helping teams make sense of evolving conditions with field input that is organized into clearer, more actionable detail. This creates a steadier flow of structured information that helps organizations interpret developments with greater accuracy and confidence. It also expands the sensing footprint by enabling insight from a wider range of contributors across the affected environment, reducing blind spots and improving overall situational understanding.

Enhanced Orchestration

Authorized users can review assignments, direct activities, acknowledge instructions, and communicate status directly from the app. They can also report incidents from the field, account for the safety of people in their care, and share location when mission-essential, helping response efforts stay aligned as conditions shift. The streamlined interface reduces delays associated with returning to a workstation and helps teams sustain momentum across both emergency situations and daily operational workflows. The result is faster decision cycles and more consistent follow-through during evolving events.

Advancing Intelligent Operations

The renewed mobile experience brings structure, timeliness, and consistency to the flow of real-time situational intelligence, helping organizations recognize developments sooner, adjust more effectively, and operate with greater confidence. This creates a stronger foundation as organizations shift toward more intelligent operations.



Availability

The new BlackBerry AtHoc mobile experience is available now for iOS and Android. Existing customers will receive the update through standard app updates. No changes are required to their deployment or security posture.

