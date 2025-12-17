NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands Corp and Paul Adler Updates, Second Half Highlights and Future Outlook

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / NetBrands Corp., Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company"), operates through diversified subsidiaries with the company rapidly growing its industrial-scale crypto mining operations through procurement of next-generation mining equipment, and seeks M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

The company is pleased to present the following letter to shareholders from our Chairman and CEO, Paul Adler.

Dear NBND Shareholders:

As the Company approaches year-end and prepares to enter 2026 from a position of strength, this is an opportune moment to reflect on the progress achieved in a relatively short period of time following its strategic pivot announced in early Q3.

On July 15th, the Company announced its transition into a blockchain infrastructure business focused on cryptocurrency mining, digital asset treasury (DAT) management, and related blockchain technology initiatives.

Shortly thereafter, on July 17, the Company purchased ten next-generation ASIC miners, consisting of Bitmain S21+ units. Building on this initial deployment, the Company announced on July 22 that it had entered into a hosting agreement with Simple Mining LLC to host and operate its mining fleet. By July 30, all miners were fully deployed and hashing at full capacity, delivering a total of 2.35 petahash with an average efficiency of 16.5 J/TH.

To accurately reflect its strategic evolution into blockchain infrastructure, the Company also refreshed its brand identity with an updated logo. On August 25, it unveiled a new, crypto-forward website designed to align with Web 3.0 standards and showcase its long-term vision in the digital asset space.

As part of its continued expansion, the Company engaged Nico Smid, founder of Digital Mining Solutions, as a strategic advisor to help guide and strengthen its Bitcoin mining strategy. Nico brings over 15 years of international business experience. Since entering the digital asset space in 2017, he has evolved from a private investor to an active miner and a strategic advisor, building expertise across the full mining value chain. As a recognized Key Opinion Leader in Bitcoin mining, Nico provides market intelligence to more than 16,000 newsletter subscribers and a broad social media audience. He is also a regular speaker at major industry events, including appearances at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas and Bitcoin Amsterdam.

Following this appointment, Zachary Smith was added in an additional advisory role to support the Company's initiatives in decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The Company is currently evaluating opportunities to tokenize assets across the mining stack, ranging from hashrate to physical mining equipment.

Most recently, on November 21, the Company expanded its mining fleet with the acquisition of ten Bitmain L9 machines. These units utilize merged mining and are designed to capture higher arbitrage opportunities. By leveraging the NiceHash platform, the hashrate from these altcoin miners is sold at a premium, with NetBrands receiving rewards in Bitcoin. This deployment aligns with the Company's stated objective of building a hybrid mining fleet to diversify revenue streams and grow its digital asset balance sheet.

Bitcoin Mining Unit and Infrastructure Development

The Company currently operates its mining activities in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with an installed capacity of approximately 2.35 petahash per second (PH/s). Building on this foundation, the Company is planning the development of a dedicated 5-megawatt (MW) Bitcoin mining facility that could support approximately 1,200 mining machines, or up to 300 PH/s of aggregate hashrate. Iowa has been identified as a proposed location due to its relatively low-cost electricity and environmental conditions favorable for efficient equipment cooling.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has initiated discussions with its current hosting partner, Simple Mining LLC, regarding the identification, evaluation, and potential negotiation of a site for development, including preliminary pro forma cost assessments. The Company continues to evaluate potential locations and associated financial feasibility and has not yet committed to procurement or construction activities.

The planned facility would be purpose-built with optimized cooling systems designed to enhance mining hardware performance, efficiency, and operational longevity. The facility would be connected to the local power grid as its primary electricity source. The Company intends to deploy application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, utilizing a hybrid fleet strategy that includes Bitmain S21+ units for SHA-256 mining and Bitmain L9 units for Scrypt-based merged mining, allowing for revenue diversification and arbitrage opportunities.

Each Bitmain S21+ miner consumes approximately 3,877 watts at full capacity. Ten units would therefore consume approximately 930 kilowatt-hours per day. Based on an average industrial electricity rate of $0.07 per kilowatt-hour in Iowa, estimated electricity costs for operating ten miners would be approximately $65 per day, or approximately $1,950 per month.

Based on internal estimates and current assumptions regarding Bitcoin prices, network difficulty, electricity rates, and equipment depreciation, each Antminer S21+ could generate approximately $6.75 in net daily earnings, implying a projected break-even period of approximately 18 months. These estimates are forward-looking and subject to significant variability. There can be no assurance that the Company's mining operations will achieve projected returns, break even, or be profitable.

Digital Asset Treasury

The Company announced plans to establish a layered digital asset treasury targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and AAVE as long-term reserve assets. At the foundation of this model will be Bitcoin (BTC), established as the Company's long-term reserve asset. Complementing Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) will be staked to generate stable yields, while AAVE (AAVE), a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, will provide additional returns through staking and lending.

This layered approach ensures that yield generated from ETH and AAVE feeds directly back into Bitcoin reserves, steadily compounding the Company's BTC balance sheet over time. Investors will gain exposure to both the stability of Bitcoin and the cash flow benefits of DeFi yield. NetBrands plans to establish this diversified treasury framework initially starting with $10 million, and is designed with an incremental goal to reach a scale target of $100 million over time. The company may utilize various financing tools to complete digital asset acquisitions in a phased approach. In parallel, our focus is on scaling a lean and high-efficiency Bitcoin mining operation. A maximum amount of mined Bitcoin will be retained on our balance sheet, continuously growing our reserves of the world's most pristine digital asset. By adopting Bitcoin as our foundation, we ensure growth rests on its long-term appreciation potential.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND) please visit new domain name.

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/netbrands-corp-and-paul-adler-updates-second-half-highlights-and-futu-1118122