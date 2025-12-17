A.D. Banker: Aspiring Insurance Agents Still Benefit from Pre-Licensing Education, Despite Changing Rules

The right education lays a better foundation for passing the exam on the first try

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / New insurance agents still require rigorous preparation to pass state insurance exams, even though 10 states have recently dropped mandatory pre-licensing education.

Students breaking into a career in insurance have new guidance on the ever-changing industry with a new blog post from A.D. Banker. The post outlines how students can pass the exam the first time and offers important considerations as candidates plan their path to growth.

A.D. Banker wrote this comprehensive blog to help students pass the first time. Retesting costs significant time and money - following a proven path to success gives A.D. Banker students confidence that their initial investment will produce results on test day. "In my 30 years at AD Banker, we've helped tens of thousands of students prepare to pass their state licensing exams," said Pam Reihs, National Insurance Expert at A.D. Banker. "Whether a state artificially assigns a pre-exam study requirement or not does not alter the core truth that passing a state insurance exam requires concentrated and focused study from every candidate."

State insurance licensing exams require knowledge of topics like risk analysis, policy types, contract provisions, scope of coverage, compliance and suitability. A.D. Banker licensing candidates trust that their exam education covers the entire range of testable content. "The insurance industry is one of the most regulated marketplaces in the country," Reihs added. "State exams measure the entry-level insurance knowledge of each license candidate by maintaining detailed content outlines. We train candidates to pass their insurance exam(s) using proven instructional design methodologies that make complex testable topics easy to digest and remember."

Preparation is a superpower when it comes to career growth. A.D. Banker provides insights on reciprocity, future licensing considerations, and characteristics of more qualified candidates as seen through the eyes of hiring managers, along with actionable plans for a successful career launch. "When a state removes its pre-licensing hourly requirement, it does so to save internal administrative expenses, not to lower the bar for tomorrow's insurance professionals; the tests remain difficult to pass unless a candidate invests time to study and learn," said Reihs.

View all the insights and explore state-specific exam-prep courses here.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

Media Contact:

Career Certified Press

Press@CareerCertified.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/aspiring-insurance-agents-still-benefit-from-pre-licensing-education-despite-changing-rul-1118204