SK tes Achieves NCSC CAS-S Accreditation for Comprehensive Onsite and Offsite Data Destruction and Sanitisation Services Across the UK

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / SK tes, a global leader in secure technology lifecycle management, is proud to announce that both its UK sites - Cannock, West Midlands and Irvine, Scotland - have achieved accreditation to the Sanitisation Assurance (CAS-S) Scheme by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for its secure on-site shredding service. This dual-site accreditation enables SK tes to deliver secure data destruction and sanitisation services nationwide from these two strategic locations, to support clients across the whole of the UK.

The CAS-S scheme certifies commercial IT asset sanitisation providers to rigorous government standards, ensuring central government (HMG) customers can easily access services that fully comply with NCSC requirements. With this accreditation, SK tes is authorised to provide:

Mobile (offsite) destruction services up to SECRET: Devices are destroyed at the client's premises, ensuring sensitive information never leaves the organisations' custody.

Onsite destruction services in Cannock and Irvine up to OFFICIAL: Secure destruction of data-bearing devices at a secure facility, suitable for highly sensitive data.

Onsite and offsite sanitisation for reuse and up to OFFICIAL: Devices can be sanitised for secure reuse, either at client sites or at SK tes' accredited facilities.

Secure Sanitisation Services cover a comprehensive range of media types including:

Hard disk drives (HDDs)

Solid state drives (SSDs)

Memory chips such as SRAM and DRAM

Flash-based media including USB drives, SD micro and SD cards

Magnetic media like floppy disks

Optical media such as CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays

This comprehensive range of services allows clients to choose the most appropriate solution for their security, compliance, and operational needs. SK tes' self-contained shredding vehicles and trained and security-cleared professionals deliver services with minimal disruption, allowing clients to observe the process and receive immediate certification of destruction. Offsite services are performed at accredited facilities, ensuring the highest standards of security and compliance are maintained throughout.

CAS-S accreditation provides assurance that SK tes's on-site shredding service meets the UK's highest standards for data destruction. Government and enterprise clients benefit from enhanced security, compliance with HMG Information Asset policy, and the ability to witness the destruction process first-hand. This reduces risk, supports regulatory compliance, and provides peace of mind through certified, auditable processes.

Gordon Cripps, UK General Manager at SK tes, said:

"This accreditation is a testament to our team's dedication to security and compliance. We are proud to offer government and enterprise clients a comprehensive suite of data destruction and sanitisation services that meet the UK's highest standards, delivered from both our Cannock and Irvine sites, as well as through our mobile solutions."

For more information about our CAS-S accredited on-site shredding service, visit https://www.sktes.com/it-services/data-destruction/on-site-shredding.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

Contact Information

Kristine Kearney

kristine.kearney@sktes.com

+44 7706 352 702

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-achieves-ncsc-cas-s-accreditation-for-comprehensive-onsite-1118222