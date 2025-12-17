Homethrive Wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

Recognized for redefining workforce caregiving support with a digital-first platform that combines the power of AI technology and human expertise

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Homethrive , the leading caregiver platform providing support for everything from childcare to loss, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology category. The recognition highlights Homethrive's innovative approach to caregiving support, delivered through a single, integrated platform that proactively recommends next steps and provides hands-on assistance to help employees remain present, engaged, and productive at work.

What's New

The company was selected as a Gold winner in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards through a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact.

At the core of the win is a differentiated model that pairs digital guidance with human expertise. This approach delivers measurable outcomes, including 3x industry-leading utilization, an 80% reduction in voluntary turnover, and sustained gains in employee focus, well-being, and productivity.

Why it Matters

Caregivers represent one of the largest - and most overlooked - segments of today's workforce. As caregiving responsibilities inevitably spill into the workday, organizations face increasing risks to retention, productivity, and workforce continuity without the right systems in place to support employees.

Homethrive closes this critical gap with a seamless experience that gives employees 24/7 access to curated tools, guided workflows, and resources-all in one intuitive platform. Its AI-driven analytics anticipate needs and surface personalized next steps before challenges escalate. This digital simplicity is paired with unlimited support from experienced social workers who assist with complex tasks like Medicare navigation, resolving logistical burdens, and providing emotional support when it matters most.

Where traditional caregiving benefits are reactive and fragmented, Homethrive delivers proactive guidance and simplifies caregiving across every life stage.

Quotes

"There is a growing and unmet need for meaningful caregiving support in the workplace," said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Homethrive. "Caregiving and loss have real operational impact, and this recognition highlights how our blend of technology and human expertise helps employees stay focused at work while navigating some of life's most challenging moments."

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities-improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

The complete list of winners can be found at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Homethrive

From childcare to elder care, autism to Alzheimer's, and even after loss, Homethrive supports the full spectrum of family caregiving challenges. The company's all-in-one platform blends predictive technology with human connection to deliver proactive, personalized support for every family. Homethrive is offered as an employee benefit by leading employers, and through select health plans and insurance providers. Learn more at www.homethrive.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards - where excellence is recognized, celebrated, and shared.

Escalate PR for Homethrive

Homethrive@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: Homethrive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/homethrive-wins-gold-in-brandon-hall-groups-excellence-in-techno-1118253