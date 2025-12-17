Federato Appoints Lisa Khoury as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate AI-native Insurance Transformation

Khoury to lead brand, go-to-market, and strategic communications as Federato expands its impact across the insurance ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Federato , the AI-native platform that changes the way insurance work gets done, today announced the appointment of Lisa Khoury as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The appointment comes as insurers move away from an old core of legacy systems and toward AI-native solutions.

Bringing expertise across investment banking, private equity, and high-growth product marketing roles, including her previous role as Federato's Vice President of Marketing, Khoury will lead the company's marketing efforts as it delivers the first true alternative to insurance's legacy systems.

"Lisa brings a rare blend of quantitative rigor, product marketing depth, and strategic clarity to Federato, making her the natural choice as our CMO," said Will Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of Federato. "As she guides Federato's marketing arm, we will further drive home that our platform is defining the future of insurance with an AI-native system that supports underwriters across the entire insurance policy lifecycle."

As CMO, Khoury will build a world-class marketing department to deliver a clear, coherent message that insurers finally have a future-ready choice grounded in better outcomes, built-in intelligence, and measurable ROI. A top priority will be the launch of Federato's flagship industry event in 2026, designed to convene industry leaders and the broader ecosystem to shape the next era of insurance.

"My role is to make it unmistakably clear that Federato is changing the way insurance work gets done," said Lisa Khoury, Chief Marketing Officer at Federato. "For the first time, insurers have a true alternative to brittle, old core systems - an AI-native platform woven directly into the workflows underwriters and operators rely on every day. Customers like Nationwide, Mission and QBE are already seeing the results. Now it's time for the entire industry to catch up and I'm grateful for the opportunity to build our vision for the industry alongside such a talented team."

Khoury's appointment reflects Federato's accelerating momentum as insurers move away from outdated infrastructure toward modern, AI-first operations. As the only independent AI-native platform spanning the full policy lifecycle, Federato is experiencing rapidly rising demand from insurers seeking a new foundation for underwriting, risk, and operational excellence. The company continues to expand across new markets, product capabilities, and customer segments, solidifying its position as the AI-native platform of choice for insurers. This momentum is further fueled by its recent $100M Series D funding led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leading the way in a new era of intelligence-driven innovation.



###

About Federato

Federato is the only AI-native platform that spans the full policy lifecycle, changing the way insurance work gets done. Its proven agentic AI conducts complex analyses with depth and rigor, freeing up insurers' human capital to focus on nuanced decisions and relationships. Federato is the independent alternative to legacy systems and provides better business outcomes with capabilities that are built-in to insurers' workflows, not bolted on.

Learn more at federato.ai .

CONTACT:

Tisha Schmitz

federato@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Federato

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/federato-appoints-lisa-khoury-as-chief-marketing-officer-to-acce-1118420